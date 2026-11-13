Cruxy wins Value Creation Consulting Firm of the Year at the PE Wire® US Awards 2026

Award recognises Cruxy's product diligence strategy work for Hg on their USD $6.4 billion acquisition of OneStream - one of the biggest software deals of 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cruxy, the B2B tech product + pricing specialist partnering with private equity firms and their portfolio SaaS companies to unlock P+L impact and preserve and grow value has been awarded the Value Creation Consulting Firm of the Year at the PE WireUS Awards 2026, held in New York City, Thursday November 12th.The award is a testament to c. 75% of Cruxy's business now originating from the US following recent exponential leaps in growth, driven by the impetus for action built into US markets, combined with the foundational and unique offer from Cruxy's value capture platform, Cortex. The award also comes at an inflection point for Cruxy as it continues its rapid scale-up: identifying, extracting and driving value for enterprise software (SaaS) and private equity investor clients who are gravitating to Cruxy as the“SaaSpocalypse” still plays out in public – and private - markets.Cruxy has been working with private equity investors and their SaaSCos for 13 years this November, acting as product + pricing interrogator and provocateur to identify, extract and drive value directly onto the P&L. Private equity invested into SaaS at post-COVID valuation and revenue highs: agentic AI has significantly shaken the business models of the sector, allowing customers to code their own product and shifted value within SaaS – and where value actually sits. Enterprise software has traditionally been priced on a per-seat basis. That model evaporates the moment AI agents generate most of the usage and so can only be captured by outcome or value-based pricing models.Value creation and capture lives or dies on the P&L, and pricing is one of the fastest levers to move it. Cruxy is built for exactly that, through a lens the traditional consulting firms ignore: the product itself. Cruxy doesn't advise on pricing from the market level. They interrogate product first, by feature and customer cohort, with each intervention informed by Cortex, its proprietary value capture platform covering over 2 billion data points. Cortex has quietly become the engine behind some of the most complex pricing transformations for the largest names in the enterprise software market. Delivering actionable pricing and product solutions grounded in real data and real-world deals - surfacing the truth across product, model, and market, and in seconds, Cortex gives clients their first comprehensive understanding of how value is maintained and expanded inside their products and how product sits within a transforming market. Simply: once you understand product, you know how to price it.Cruxy announced in July it was building-out the functionality of Cortex with further AI integration, enhancing benchmarking with market data so its specialists can drill both deeper and wider into client data. Cruxy also appointed a Head of Cortex and AI. Unlike traditional consulting firms which rely on powerpoint decks, Cruxy partners with a company for 6-12 months after the deep-dive analysis to drive strategy into execution. This is the unique market-making value of Cortex and why Cruxy meets the Great Pricing Crisis full-on. Client examples of Cruxy value creation:. Pre-deal product diligence strategy and pricing opportunity assessment for Hg's $6.4 billion acquisition of OneStream – one of the largest deals in software in 2026.Carrie Osman, Founder & CEO, Cruxy:“This Value Creation Consulting Firm of the Year award is both fantastic - and timely recognition, as Cruxy, the B2B tech product + pricing specialists mark our 13th anniversary and the relaunch of Cortex, our proprietary value capture platform, which is one of the main drivers behind this win.Value creation, or to us value capture, lives or dies in in the P&L, and and pricing is one of the fastest and strongest levers to move it. Traditional consulting firms neglect product and remain generalists in an ever-more data-grounded, specialist market. Clients continue to gravitate to Cruxy and c. 75% of our business now originates in the US. Here's to 2027”.

David Hawkins

Cruxy

+44 7790 762352

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Cruxy wins Value Creation Consulting Firm of the Year at the PE Wire® US Awards 2026 News Provided By Cliveden Advisory November 13, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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