About 1 In 6 U.S. Office Job Postings Are Entry-Level, Hire With Near Finds

Hire With Near

Entry-level openings were most common in administration and customer support, and scarcest in software engineering roles and at tech companies.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hire With Near, a staffing and recruiting agency that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America, has released an analysis of more than 120,000 U.S. job postings showing that about one in six office job postings published in September and October 2026 was for an entry-level role. The share ranged from 42% of administration postings to about six in 100 software engineering postings, and entry-level openings were more than twice as common at non-tech employers as at tech companies.

The analysis looks at where first jobs are posted and what employers ask of applicants, as AI raises questions about how people start their careers.

The findings cover:

- Which departments had the highest and lowest shares of entry-level openings, from administration and customer support to software engineering

- Whether tech companies or other employers posted more entry-level openings, and whether the gap holds outside software roles

- Which types of employers, from government agencies and nonprofits to small businesses and startups, posted the most entry-level openings

- Which states had the highest and lowest entry-level shares

- How much experience entry-level postings asked for, and why postings with "junior" in the title asked for more

- How often entry-level postings mentioned a college degree, and the one department where entry-level postings were stricter about degrees than senior ones

- How many entry-level openings were remote, hybrid, or in-person

- How often entry-level postings mentioned training

AI skills were rarely requested in entry-level postings: 4% asked candidates to use AI, against 28% of senior postings. The full analysis shows whether that gap holds inside the same companies, and the one department where entry-level postings asked for AI far more often than the rest.

The full findings, with the figures for every department, employer type, and state, common entry-level job titles, and the jobs most open to beginners, are in Hire With Near's analysis of entry-level job postings, "About 1 in 6 US Office Jobs Are Entry-Level. Here's What 120,000+ US Job Postings Show About First Jobs," available at insights/what-us-entry-level-jobs-ask-for

Methodology: Hire With Near analyzed about 123,000 U.S. job postings for full-time roles, published Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2026, on company career pages and applicant tracking systems. The analysis covered nine office functions: marketing, sales, business development, customer support, administration, accounting, finance, software engineering, and design.

About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a staffing and recruiting agency that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America across all industries and departments. More than 950 companies, including Jersey Mike's, Expensify, and Deel, work with Hire With Near to build high-performing teams. The firm fills 97% of the roles it takes on, holds a 4.8 rating on G2 across 160-plus reviews, and 80% of its hires stay two years or more. Most clients hire in under three weeks. Hire With Near ranked No. 118 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit



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About 1 in 6 U.S. Office Job Postings Are Entry-Level, Hire With Near Finds News Provided By Hire With Near November 13, 2026, 14:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, World & Regional



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