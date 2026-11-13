Jindal Global Law School Students Win 2Nd CCIMNLUCS National Antitrust Moot Court Competition 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Sonipat, Nov 13 (IANS) Suhani Rastogi, Stuti Bhardwaj and Pihu Jain of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) won the second CCI–MNLUCS National Antitrust Moot Court Competition 2026.

The competition drew 78 teams from law schools and universities across India and challenged them to address complex questions of competition law in the digital economy.

Congratulating the team, C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said, "The quality of a legal education is tested when students confront a question for which there is no ready answer. In this competition, Suhani Rastogi, Stuti Bhardwaj and Pihu Jain had to interpret the law, understand the policy choices behind it and defend their reasoning in the context of a rapidly changing digital economy. Their national victory reflects the intellectual independence, rigour and judgment they brought to that task. It also speaks to the work of our faculty, who challenge students to test their assumptions, take opposing arguments seriously and exercise the care and candour that courts expect of an advocate."

Dipika Jain, Professor and Executive Dean of Jindal Global Law School, said, "Behind a performance in a moot courtroom are hours spent reading authorities, revising submissions and preparing for questions that can change the course of an argument. Our faculty and mentors help students through that process by asking difficult questions, offering candid feedback and giving them the space to find their own voice as advocates. Suhani, Stuti and Pihu brought discipline, generosity and trust to their work as a team. We are proud of the championship they earned and of the way they earned it."

The Moot Court Association and the Centre for Competition Law and Policy at Maharashtra National Law University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, organised the competition in collaboration with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Phoenix Legal.

Following a Memorial Selection Round, 32 teams advanced to the preliminary rounds. The JGLS team progressed to the semi-finals and went on to win the championship.

The moot proposition required teams to interpret statutory provisions, examine the policy choices underlying competition law and address the challenges of enforcement in digital markets. The final round was adjudicated by Neha Raj Kochhar, Director (Law) at the Competition Commission of India; Kunal Mehra, Senior Partner at Phoenix Legal; and Akshay Nanda, Partner at Saraf and Partners.

The winning team received the championship trophy, a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and an internship opportunity with Phoenix Legal. Each team member also received a one-year SCC Online subscription.

Jindal Global Law School was ranked No. 1 in India for the seventh consecutive year and No. 35 in the world for Law and Legal Studies in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

Its approach to global legal education combines extensive study of domestic, international and comparative law with opportunities to put legal reasoning into practice.

Academic collaborations, exchange programmes and research partnerships give students access to scholarship and expertise developed over decades at leading universities and institutions around the world.

Mooting is central to that approach. Students learn to build a case from statutes and precedents, adapt their submissions in response to judicial questioning and recognise where the law places limits on the arguments they can make. These are habits of professional judgment that students carry into legal practice.

O.P. Jindal Global University supports this form of education through Nyayabhyasa Mandapam, the world's largest moot court, and the International Mooting Academy for Advocacy, Negotiation, Dispute Adjudication, Arbitration and Resolution (IMAANDAAR).

The moot court and the academy give students a setting to practise courtroom advocacy and develop the skills to resolve disputes through negotiation, arbitration and other processes.