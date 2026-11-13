2026 Global Screener Proficiency Testing Platform Market: $2.01 Billion Forecast For 2030 Capitalize On AI And Cloud Demand With Thermo Fisher, Merck, Bio-Rad, And Randox

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Screener Proficiency Testing Platform Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global screener proficiency testing platform market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by rising demand for standardized performance evaluation, regulatory compliance, and quality assurance across healthcare, diagnostics, security, manufacturing, and life sciences. The market is projected to grow from $1.24 billion in 2025 to $1.36 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the increasing need to validate workforce skills, the adoption of structured proficiency testing programs, and regulatory mandates requiring organizations to demonstrate accuracy and compliance. Expansion among healthcare providers and diagnostic laboratories has also increased demand for reliable evaluation tools that can measure performance, identify quality gaps, and support consistent operational standards.

The screener proficiency testing platform market is forecast to reach $2.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026. Key growth factors include the adoption of artificial intelligence-driven evaluations, increased use of cloud-based proficiency testing platforms, and expansion of professional training and certification programs. Organizations are also investing in real-time performance analytics and integrating proficiency testing systems with enterprise quality management and laboratory information systems.

Prominent screener proficiency testing platform market trends include automated performance analytics, standardized test sample distribution, regulatory compliance reporting, and continuous skill improvement. These capabilities enable organizations to monitor performance more effectively, standardize assessments across locations, and respond quickly to quality or compliance issues. Cloud deployment is further improving platform accessibility and scalability for large enterprises and small and medium-sized organizations.

Growing diagnostic testing volumes are expected to remain a major market driver. Greater awareness of early disease detection has increased demand for accurate testing and timely clinical intervention. Screener proficiency testing platforms support diagnostic laboratories by providing standardized assessment materials, performance benchmarking, and quality assurance analytics. These tools help improve analytical accuracy, reduce testing errors, strengthen regulatory readiness, and enhance confidence in diagnostic results.

According to the UK National Health Service, the number of diagnostic tests conducted increased from 2,312,030 in 2023 to 2,544,809 in 2024. This rise highlights the growing workload facing diagnostic services and the corresponding need for dependable proficiency testing, performance monitoring, and laboratory quality management solutions.

Market participants are advancing unified AI screening, workflow automation, and diagnostic accreditation support capabilities. These innovations are designed to improve inter-laboratory performance standardization, analytical reliability, and compliance across clinical testing environments. In October 2025, the College of American Pathologists introduced 21 new Proficiency Testing and External Quality Assessment programs for 2026. The programs included globally available molecular testing for HIV-1 and HIV-2 detection and differentiation, as well as a US-based proficiency testing program for identifying the H5N1 avian influenza strain.

The new offerings also extended into microbiology, transfusion medicine, and instrumentation verification. A Reticulocyte Calibration Verification and Linearity tool was introduced to identify changes in analytical measurement ranges and strengthen diagnostic accuracy, reliability, and laboratory quality. Such product development reflects the market's broader shift toward specialized assessments and more sophisticated quality-control capabilities.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In June 2024, Simulations Plus Inc. acquired Pro-ficiency Holdings Inc. for approximately $100 million. The transaction expanded Simulations Plus' capabilities across the drug development continuum by adding simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions. The combined portfolio is intended to strengthen clinical trial support, data analytics, and commercial launch training within pharmaceutical and life sciences markets.

North America was the largest screener proficiency testing platform market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services; Platforms

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By Application: Performance Evaluation; Compliance Monitoring; Quality Assurance; Certification and Accreditation; Benchmarking and Analytics

5) By End-User: Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories; Airport and Transportation Security Agencies; Government and Regulatory Bodies; Customs and Border Protection Agencies; Manufacturing and Quality Control Facilities; Forensic Science Laboratories; Educational and Training Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Application Management; Data Analytics; Workflow Automation; Reporting Tools; User Interface

2) By Services: Consulting; Training and Education; Technical Support; Proficiency Test Administration; Custom Implementation

3) By Platforms: Centralised Testing Environment; Cloud Infrastructure; Integration Framework; Benchmarking and Analytics; Quality Management System

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

