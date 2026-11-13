Global Hydrogen Refueling Station Construction Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 24.0% CAGR As Shell, Linde, Air Liquide And Nel Accelerate Fast, Smart And On-Site Stations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via partnerships, fast low-cost refueling, on-site green hydrogen, smart monitoring, and large-scale stations aligned with rising FCEV demand.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hydrogen Refueling Station Construction Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen refueling station construction market is experiencing rapid expansion as governments, energy providers and transportation companies increase investment in low-emission mobility infrastructure. The market is projected to grow from $1.58 billion in 2025 to $1.96 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%.

Historic market growth has been supported by increasing adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles, government incentives for hydrogen infrastructure, rising demand for low-emission transportation and advances in hydrogen storage technology. Early investment in pilot refueling stations has also helped establish the operational expertise and supply networks required for broader commercial deployment.

The hydrogen refueling station construction market is forecast to reach $4.63 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.0%. Growth is expected to be driven by the development of hydrogen mobility networks, demand for faster and more efficient refueling systems, and increasing public and private funding for hydrogen projects. Continued innovation in hydrogen compression, storage and dispensing technology will further support the construction of high-capacity stations serving passenger vehicles, buses, trucks and other commercial fleets.

Key hydrogen refueling infrastructure trends include the integration of on-site hydrogen generation, adoption of fast-refueling technologies and installation of advanced safety and monitoring systems. Developers are also incorporating connected infrastructure and Internet of Things capabilities to improve station performance, monitor fuel availability and support predictive maintenance. Investment in larger hydrogen stations is expected to rise as fleet operators seek reliable, high-throughput refueling options for heavy-duty transportation.

The rising adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles is a major factor supporting market development. Stringent emissions regulations and government decarbonization targets are encouraging the transition away from fossil-fuel-powered transportation. As the number of hydrogen-powered vehicles increases, governments and private operators must expand refueling coverage to support fleet growth and improve accessibility. According to the International Energy Agency's 2023 annual report, the global fuel cell electric vehicle fleet reached 87,600 units by the end of 2023, an increase of 20% from the previous year.

Investment in renewable hydrogen infrastructure is also creating opportunities in the hydrogen refueling station construction market. In June 2025, Viva Energy opened Australia's first publicly accessible renewable hydrogen refueling station at its Energy Hub in Geelong, Victoria. The facility includes a 2.5-megawatt electrolyzer powered by renewable electricity and recycled water. It supports hydrogen-powered trucks, buses and other heavy vehicles and can dispense up to 300 kilograms of hydrogen in less than two hours. The project demonstrates how integrated hydrogen production and refueling facilities can contribute to the decarbonization of heavy transport.

Strategic partnerships are accelerating the commercialization of hydrogen station technology. In January 2025, Toyota Motor Europe partnered with Hydrogen Refueling Solutions and ENGIE to develop fast, cost-effective hydrogen refueling infrastructure across Europe. The collaboration combines expertise in hydrogen mobility, station manufacturing and low-carbon energy infrastructure, supporting a more efficient rollout of refueling locations across the region.

North America was the largest region in the hydrogen refueling station construction market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Solution: Engineering Procurement And Construction; Components And Equipment

2) By Station Type: Fixed Or Stationary Stations; Mobile Or Relocatable Stations

3) By Station Size: Small Scale Stations; Medium Scale Stations; Large Scale Stations

4) By Fueling Type: Fast Refueling Stations; Standard Refueling Stations; On-Site Generation Stations

5) By End-Use: Transportation; Light-duty Vehicles; Heavy-duty Vehicles; Public Transportation; Industrial Applications; Backup Power Systems; Material Handling Equipment

Subsegments:

1) By Engineering Procurement And Construction: Design And Planning Services; Site Preparation Services; Civil Construction Services; Electrical Installation Services; Mechanical Installation Services; System Integration Services; Commissioning And Testing Services; Maintenance And Support Services

2) By Components And Equipment: Hydrogen Storage Tanks; Hydrogen Compressors; Hydrogen Dispensers; Hydrogen Cooling Systems; Hydrogen Pumps; Hydrogen Valves And Regulators; Hydrogen Sensors And Safety Systems; Piping And Tubing Systems; Control And Monitoring Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Cummins Inc

Linde plc

L Air Liquide SA

Tokyo Gas Co Ltd

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Chart Industries Inc

Plug Power Inc

Hexagon Purus ASA

Nel ASA

Enapter AG

Hydrogen Refueling Solutions SA

McPhy Energy SA

Everfuel AS

ITM Power plc

FirstElement Fuel Inc H2 MOBILITY Deutschland GmbH & Co KG.

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