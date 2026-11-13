Global Military Edge Computing Market Report 2026: Size, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 16% CAGR With Microsoft, AWS, RTX, Lockheed Martin, And NVIDIA

The global military edge computing market is experiencing rapid growth as defense organizations prioritize real-time battlefield intelligence, resilient communications and mission-critical data processing. The market is projected to increase from $2.55 billion in 2025 to $2.95 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

Historic military edge computing market growth has been supported by the increasing digitization of defense operations, rising demand for real-time battlefield decision-making and the expansion of sensor-based surveillance systems. Network-centric warfare strategies and ongoing modernization of legacy military infrastructure have also accelerated the adoption of computing capabilities closer to operational environments.

The market is forecast to reach $5.33 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16%. Key growth drivers include the deployment of autonomous combat systems, increasing demand for resilient battlefield networks and greater investment in forward-deployed computing infrastructure. The adoption of multi-domain operations strategies and advances in low-latency, mission-critical processing technologies are also expected to create significant opportunities across the military edge computing industry.

Prominent military edge computing market trends include the optimization of ruggedized tactical hardware, offline-first mission systems and modular battlefield edge architectures. Defense organizations are also seeking interoperable solutions that connect with legacy platforms while supporting secure data exchange across multiple operational domains. Energy-efficient and portable computing systems are gaining importance as military forces require advanced processing capabilities in remote, mobile and infrastructure-limited environments.

The growing deployment of autonomous military platforms is a major factor driving market expansion. Drones, unmanned vehicles and autonomous weapons depend on sensors, artificial intelligence and onboard processing to perform defense and combat missions with limited human intervention. Their adoption is increasing as armed forces seek to reduce personnel exposure in dangerous environments while improving mission efficiency and battlefield response times.

Military edge computing supports these autonomous platforms by processing information close to where it is generated. This enables faster decision-making, reduces latency and strengthens operational continuity when access to centralized command systems is limited or unavailable. In June 2025, the UK Ministry of Defence announced an investment of $0.44 billion (£350 million) to expand Ukraine's drone supply, with production expected to rise from 10,000 units in 2024 to 100,000 units in 2025. This increase highlights the growing requirement for secure, high-performance tactical computing infrastructure.

Technology development is increasingly focused on ruggedized edge computing systems capable of supporting real-time analytics, artificial intelligence and multi-sensor data fusion in demanding battlefield conditions. In March 2026, Leonardo DRS introduced THOR, the Tactical High-Performance Embedded Computing Open Architecture Rugged system. The platform is designed to deliver high-performance processing at the tactical edge while maintaining operational reliability in extreme environments. Its capabilities support AI-enabled decision-making, real-time analysis and the integration of data from multiple battlefield sensors.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In May 2025, Anduril Industries acquired Klas for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen Anduril's military edge computing and connected warfare capabilities through the integration of rugged, deployable computing and networking hardware. Klas provides tactical networking and edge computing technologies for defense and mission-critical operations in harsh, denied and mobile environments.

North America was the dominant region in the military edge computing market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The geographic coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Platform: Land; Airborne; Naval

3) By Deployment Type: On Premises; Cloud Based; Hybrid

4) By Application: Command And Control Systems; Surveillance And Reconnaissance; Data Processing And Analysis; Simulation And Training; Logistics And Transportation

5) By End User: Defense; Government; Aerospace; Commercial; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Processing Units; Data Storage Devices; Networking Equipment; Edge Servers And Gateways; Ruggedized Computing Devices

2) By Software: Edge Computing Platforms; Data Analytics And Processing Software; Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Software; Cybersecurity And Encryption Software; Network Management And Orchestration Software

3) By Services: System Integration Services; Deployment And Installation Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Consulting And Advisory Services; Training And Simulation Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

