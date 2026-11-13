Global Defense Tactical Communication Market Report 2026: Capitalize On 6.8% CAGR Through 2030

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Defense Tactical Communication Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global defense tactical communication market is experiencing strong growth as armed forces invest in secure, interoperable, and real-time battlefield connectivity. The market is projected to increase from $5.02 billion in 2025 to $5.34 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the transition from legacy analog radio systems, efforts to address limited interoperability across military communication platforms, and rising demand for secure voice communication during defense operations. The early deployment of satellite communications for remote missions and the continued digitization of command-and-control systems have also contributed to the expansion of the defense tactical communication industry.

Looking ahead, the defense tactical communication market is forecast to reach $6.94 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%. Growth is expected to be driven by the expansion of network-centric warfare, increasing implementation of artificial intelligence for communication optimization, and demand for real-time connectivity across land, air, sea, space, and cyber operations. The growing use of autonomous defense platforms is also creating demand for resilient and secure data links, while military organizations continue to modernize tactical communication infrastructure.

Key defense tactical communication market trends include AI-enabled network optimization, adaptive routing, secure mesh-based tactical networks, and the modernization of software-defined radios. Satellite-enabled tactical communication is gaining importance for beyond-line-of-sight connectivity, while encrypted, low-latency data links are becoming essential for joint-force command, battlefield coordination, and intelligence sharing. These technologies are improving interoperability, operational flexibility, network resilience, and real-time situational awareness.

Rising defense expenditure and military modernization initiatives are among the primary factors supporting market growth. Escalating geopolitical tensions, changing security threats, and the need to improve operational readiness are prompting governments to invest in advanced defense technologies and secure communication infrastructure. These investments enable armed forces to deploy modern voice, data, satellite, and tactical networking systems that support faster decision-making and more effective battlefield coordination.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, worldwide military expenditure reached $2.44 trillion in 2023, up from $2.24 trillion in 2022. This 6.8% increase demonstrates the growing priority placed on defense capabilities and modernization programs. A portion of this spending is expected to support advanced communication systems capable of operating securely in complex, contested, and geographically dispersed environments.

Technology providers are responding with modular battlefield networking platforms designed to improve secure data exchange and interoperability. In January 2024, UK-based Spectra Group launched its Global Enterprise Networking and Satellite Services tactical radio communication solution. The platform incorporates modular, software-defined capabilities to support flexible deployment across military networks and strengthen digital defense communication operations.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In January 2023, L3Harris Technologies acquired Viasat's Tactical Data Links product line for $1.96 billion. The transaction expanded L3Harris' tactical data link portfolio and strengthened its position in network-centric warfare. It also enhanced the company's ability to provide secure and interoperable battlefield communication technologies, including capabilities that support real-time information exchange and situational awareness.

Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the defense tactical communication market in 2025. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Radio Communication Systems; Satellite Communication Systems; Data Communication Systems; Networking Equipment

2) By Technology: Tactical Internet Protocol Networks; Mesh Networks; Multiple Input Multiple Output Technology; Encryption Technology

3) By Deployment: Fixed; Mobile; Portable; Wearable

4) By Application: Command And Control; Surveillance And Reconnaissance; Battlefield Communication

5) By End User: Army; Navy; Air Force; Special Forces; Homeland Security

Subsegments:

1) By Radio Communication Systems: Vehicle Mounted Radios; Handheld Radios; Manpack Radios; Base Station Radios; Software Defined Radios

2) By Satellite Communication Systems: Portable Satellite Terminals; Vehicle Mounted Satellite Systems; Naval Satellite Communication Systems; Airborne Satellite Communication Systems; Ground Station Equipment

3) By Data Communication Systems: Secure Data Transmission Systems; Wireless Data Communication Systems; Tactical Data Links; Encryption Communication Devices; Command And Control Data Systems

4) By Networking Equipment: Tactical Routers; Network Switches; Wireless Access Points; Communication Gateways; Network Management Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

