Global SEWIP Block 4 Roadmap Market Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On 8.3% CAGR, Featuring Profiles Of Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, And BAE Systems

The global Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 4 roadmap market is experiencing strong growth as governments prioritize naval electronic warfare modernization, electromagnetic spectrum dominance and fleet survivability. The market is projected to increase from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.35 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by naval electronic warfare advances, growing threats from anti-ship missiles, the adoption of radar-jamming technologies and sustained investment in fleet modernization. The expansion of early-warning and signals intelligence capabilities has also strengthened demand for advanced electronic warfare systems across naval operations.

Looking ahead, the SEWIP Block 4 roadmap market is forecast to reach $1.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. Key growth factors include the escalating threat from hypersonic missiles, increasing congestion across the electromagnetic spectrum, maritime territorial disputes and higher defense spending on electronic warfare modernization. The deployment of next-generation electronic warfare capabilities on unmanned naval platforms is also expected to create new market opportunities.

Major Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program market trends include advances in electronic attack and jamming, greater emphasis on spectrum dominance in contested environments and the development of countermeasures against stealth radar and sophisticated missile threats. Naval forces are also modernizing electronic support and signals intelligence systems while exploring directed-energy and high-power microwave technologies for future electronic warfare missions.

Rising geopolitical tensions remain a major driver of SEWIP Block 4 roadmap market growth. Competition for strategic resources, energy supplies, critical minerals and important trade routes is increasing pressure on governments to strengthen maritime security. SEWIP Block 4 capabilities support this objective through advanced signal detection, electronic jamming and threat suppression, helping naval fleets improve survivability and reinforce deterrence in contested waters. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reported more than 165,273 political violence events worldwide in July 2024, marking a 15% increase over the period from July 2023 to June 2024.

Higher defense budgets are further accelerating investment in naval electronic warfare. Governments are directing additional funding toward advanced systems that enhance situational awareness, protect military communications and improve operational control of the electromagnetic spectrum. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military expenditure increased by 2.9% in real terms to reach $2.88 trillion in 2025. This spending environment is expected to support the development, procurement and deployment of next-generation SEWIP technologies.

Defense modernization programs are also contributing to market momentum as countries replace legacy military systems with digitally connected, cyber-resilient technologies. Naval forces increasingly require integrated electronic warfare and countermeasure capabilities that can address evolving threats across maritime, air, space and cyber domains. In March 2024, U.S. lawmakers established the bipartisan Defense Modernization Caucus to advance defense innovation, technology adoption and modernization initiatives across the Department of Defense, underscoring the broader policy focus on next-generation military capabilities.

North America was the dominant region in the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 4 roadmap market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid expansion during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Electronic Support; Electronic Attack; Electronic Protect

2) By Platform: Destroyers; Aircraft Carriers; Amphibious Ships; Littoral Combat Ships

3) By Deployment Mode: Shipborne Deployment; Submarine Deployment; Unmanned Deployment; Integrated Fleet Deployment

4) By Application: Surveillance; Threat Detection; Signal Intelligence; Electronic Countermeasures

5) By End User: Defense; Homeland Security; Naval Forces

Subsegments:

1) By Electronic Support: Signal Detection Systems; Threat Identification Systems; Radar Warning Systems; Electronic Surveillance Systems

2) By Electronic Attack: Radar Jamming Systems; Deception Systems; Decoy Launching Systems; Directed Energy Systems

3) By Electronic Protect: Counter Countermeasure Systems; Signal Protection Systems; Electromagnetic Shielding Systems; Cyber Protection Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

