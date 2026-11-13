Military Communication Encryption Market Projected To Reach $10.77 Billion By 2030 As Cybersecurity Threats Intensify

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Communication Encryption Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military communication encryption market is experiencing rapid growth as governments and defense organizations strengthen the security, resilience, and interoperability of mission-critical communication networks. The market is projected to increase from $6.39 billion in 2025 to $7.08 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.

Historical market growth has been supported by escalating cyber warfare threats targeting defense communication systems, increased modernization of military command-and-control infrastructure, and wider adoption of encrypted satellite communication networks. Expanding defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, and the need to protect classified information have also accelerated investment in secure military communication technologies.

The military communication encryption market is forecast to reach $10.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the deployment of artificial intelligence-enabled encryption and threat detection systems, adoption of quantum cryptography, integration of secure communications into autonomous defense platforms, and development of cloud-based encrypted military communication systems. Investment in next-generation tactical communication infrastructure will further support market expansion.

Prominent military communication encryption market trends include the adoption of quantum-resistant encryption protocols, increased use of multilayered security across battlefield networks, and integration of secure satellite communications into defense operations. Demand is also rising for portable encrypted communication devices that can support tactical missions and enable the real-time transmission of protected intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data.

Increasing cybersecurity threats across military networks remain a key market growth driver. Defense organizations face sophisticated cyberattacks, data breaches, electronic warfare campaigns, and attempted unauthorized access to sensitive systems. These risks have intensified amid rising geopolitical tensions and the growing digitization of national defense infrastructure. Military communication encryption helps protect the confidentiality and integrity of information while improving network resilience and operational continuity.

The scale of the cybersecurity challenge is reflected in government incident data. According to the UK National Cyber Security Centre, 430 cyber incidents were handled between September 2023 and August 2024, compared with 371 during the preceding annual period. The increase highlights the growing frequency and complexity of threats affecting government and defense environments, reinforcing demand for advanced military network security and encrypted communications.

Technology providers are responding by developing post-quantum encryption systems intended to protect sensitive defense communications from emerging quantum computing risks. These solutions are designed to preserve long-term data confidentiality, support sovereign control over cryptographic systems, and strengthen resistance to advanced cyber and electronic warfare attacks.

In September 2025, Thales Group launched the Datacryptor Model 5, an advanced sovereign cryptography solution for military and government communication networks. The platform combines customizable hardware- and software-based encryption, allowing national authorities to retain control of cryptographic algorithms and data security policies. Its quantum-ready architecture supports migration to post-quantum algorithms without requiring hardware replacement. The system also enables interoperability among allied nations and coalition forces while meeting high-level security requirements, including FIPS 140-3 Level 3.

Strategic consolidation is also shaping the competitive landscape. In May 2023, Viasat Inc. acquired Inmarsat for $7.3 billion. The transaction expanded Viasat's global satellite and secure networking capabilities by integrating Inmarsat's infrastructure. The combined operations are positioned to provide resilient, secure, and mission-critical satellite communication services for government and defense customers worldwide.

North America dominated the military communication encryption market in 2025, supported by substantial defense expenditure, advanced cybersecurity capabilities, and continued investment in secure tactical and satellite networks. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid expansion during the forecast period as regional governments modernize defense infrastructure and respond to evolving security challenges. Regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Software Encryption; Hardware Encryption; Network Encryption

2) By Encryption Type: Symmetric Encryption; Asymmetric Encryption

3) By Communication Type: Airborne Communication; Ground Communication; Naval Communication; Space Communication

4) By Application: Secure Voice Communication; Secure Data Transmission; Command And Control Systems; Satellite Communication Security; Intelligence And Surveillance Systems

5) By End User: Army; Navy; Air Force; Special Forces

Subsegments:

1) By Software Encryption: End To End Encryption; File Level Encryption; Disk Level Encryption; Application Level Encryption

2) By Hardware Encryption: Secure Processor; Hardware Security Module; Trusted Platform Module; Encryption Chip

3) By Network Encryption: Internet Protocol Security; Secure Socket Layer; Virtual Private Network; Transport Layer Security

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

