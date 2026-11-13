Global Recovered Carbon Black Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 28.2% CAGR With Bolder Industries, Contec, Pyrum, And Wastefront

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by scaling recycling partnerships, producing high-performance rCB, and targeting tire, rubber, battery and electronics uses as a sustainable alternative to virgin carbon black.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recovered Carbon Black Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recovered carbon black market is experiencing exponential growth as manufacturers increase their use of sustainable materials and governments strengthen waste management and carbon reduction requirements. The market is projected to grow from $0.17 billion in 2025 to $0.22 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising volumes of tire and rubber waste, tighter environmental regulations governing landfill disposal and incineration, and the increased adoption of tire pyrolysis systems. Demand for cost-effective alternatives to virgin carbon black and the continued expansion of the automotive tire replacement market have also contributed to the sector's rapid development.

The recovered carbon black market is expected to reach $0.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by demand for circular economy materials, stricter carbon emission reduction mandates, and broader adoption of advanced tire recycling technologies. Expanding electric vehicle tire production, lightweight rubber applications, and the use of conductive materials in batteries and electronics are also expected to create new opportunities for recovered carbon black suppliers.

Key recovered carbon black market trends include the optimization of advanced pyrolysis processes to improve yield, quality, and production efficiency. Producers are also developing low-ash and high-purity recovered carbon black grades for specialty applications. Other significant developments include the integration of circular rubber recycling systems into tire manufacturing, increased use of conductive recovered carbon black in battery and electronics applications, and process improvements that enhance thermal decomposition efficiency and emissions control.

Increasing investment in tire recycling and end-of-life tire management is anticipated to remain a major market growth driver. Rising environmental awareness has intensified efforts to address pollution, fire hazards, and landfill accumulation associated with improperly managed tire waste. By converting discarded tires into reusable recovered carbon black, recycling operations can reduce dependence on virgin fossil-based materials, lower emissions, limit landfill use, and strengthen circular manufacturing practices across the tire and rubber industries.

According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, approximately 28% of end-of-life tires in the United States were converted into ground rubber through recycling processes in 2023. The growing adoption of organized tire collection, processing, and material recovery programs is expected to increase the availability of feedstock and support further expansion of the recovered carbon black industry.

Product innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. In January 2025, India-based Epsilon Carbon Pvt. Ltd. launched Terrablack, a sustainable carbon black product line manufactured using recovered carbon black and tire-derived oil. Developed for tire and non-tire rubber applications, the product grades are intended to partially replace virgin carbon black while maintaining key performance characteristics, including wear resistance, resilience, and durability. The launch reflects growing industry efforts to combine environmental benefits with the performance standards required by rubber manufacturers.

Strategic partnerships are supporting the development of large-scale production infrastructure. In June 2024, Taiwan-based International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. partnered with The SHEICO Group to establish an environmentally sustainable recovered carbon black manufacturing facility in North America. The collaboration is intended to expand regional production capacity, advance tire recycling initiatives, and reduce reliance on virgin carbon black through large-scale, lower-impact manufacturing.

North America was the leading region in the recovered carbon black market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Commodity Grade Recovered Carbon Black; Specialty Grade Recovered Carbon Black; Conductive Grade Recovered Carbon Black; Other Types

2) By Process Technology: Pyrolysis Based Recovery; Thermal Decomposition Recovery; Advanced Upgraded Recovery Processes

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors And Suppliers

4) By Application: Tires; Non Tire Rubber; Plastics; Inks; Adhesives And Sealants; Other Applications

5) By End Use Industry: Automotive; Tire Manufacturing; Industrial Manufacturing; Construction; Packaging; Printing And Coatings; Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Commodity Grade Recovered Carbon Black: General Rubber Reinforcement Grade; Tire Manufacturing Grade; Industrial Rubber Products Grade; Basic Plastic Compounding Grade; Standard Pigment Grade

2) By Specialty Grade Recovered Carbon Black: High Purity Recovered Carbon Black; Low Ash Content Recovered Carbon Black; Fine Particle Recovered Carbon Black; High Reinforcement Recovered Carbon Black; Premium Pigment Recovered Carbon Black

3) By Conductive Grade Recovered Carbon Black: Conductive Plastic Grade; Conductive Rubber Grade; Antistatic Compound Grade; Battery Material Grade; Electronic Components Grade

4) By Other Types: Thermal Recovered Carbon Black; Activated Recovered Carbon Black; Surface Modified Recovered Carbon Black; Blended Recovered Carbon Black; Custom Formulation Recovered Carbon Black

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Alpha Carbone SAS

Bolder Industries Inc.

Contec S.A.

DVA Renewable Energy JSC

Ecolomondo Corporation

Enrestec Inc.

Gravita Recycling Private Limited

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd.

Klean Industries Inc.

Pyrum Innovations AG

Reoil Sp. z o.o.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB Wastefront AS

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