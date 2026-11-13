Global Training And Development Service Market Report 2026 Capitalize On AI And Hybrid Upskilling As Coursera, Linkedin, Skillsoft, And Udemy Drive A $319.6B Market By 2030

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Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Training And Development Service Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global training and development service market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations increase investment in workforce skills, employee development, and digital learning. The market is projected to grow from $178.65 billion in 2025 to $200.35 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by expanding corporate training budgets, greater awareness of workforce skill gaps, and the increasing availability of higher education and professional certification programs. The widespread adoption of e-learning platforms and growing regulatory compliance requirements across industries have also strengthened demand for structured training and development services.

Looking ahead, the training and development service market is forecast to reach $319.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.4%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for continuous reskilling and upskilling, greater use of hybrid and remote learning models, and the adoption of artificial intelligence-powered personalized learning pathways. Enterprise learning transformation initiatives and a stronger focus on employee retention through career development programs will further support market expansion.

Key training and development market trends include growing demand for hybrid workforce upskilling, microlearning modules, industry-specific certifications, and outsourced corporate learning services. Organizations are also placing greater emphasis on measuring training effectiveness through employee engagement, performance outcomes, skill analytics, and workforce capability assessments.

The increasing adoption of digital learning platforms is a major driver of market growth. Demand for flexible, accessible, and on-demand education is enabling employees and other learners to develop relevant skills regardless of location or schedule. Digital delivery also allows organizations to scale training programs, personalize learning experiences, improve engagement, and accelerate workforce upskilling across departments and geographic markets.

Participation in online education continues to rise. According to Eurostat data published in January 2024, 30% of European Union internet users aged 16 to 74 had taken an online course or used online learning materials during the previous three months in 2023. This was an increase from 28% in 2022, highlighting sustained demand for digitally delivered education and training.

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping the corporate training market. Providers are introducing adaptive learning technologies that personalize content, recommendations, and learning pathways based on individual performance and progress. In March 2024, Accenture launched Accenture LearnVantage, an AI-powered learning and training ecosystem designed to accelerate workforce reskilling and strengthen digital capabilities. The offering uses generative AI, simulation-based modules, and enterprise skill analytics to support training in cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, leadership development, and other high-demand areas.

Strategic acquisitions are helping training providers broaden their talent development capabilities. In March 2025, Pryor Learning acquired PeopleKeys for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Pryor Learning's behavioral assessment, personality profiling, and leadership development capabilities, supporting more comprehensive corporate learning programs focused on hiring, management development, and employee performance.

North America was the leading region in the training and development service market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as businesses expand digital learning infrastructure and prioritize workforce transformation. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the training and development service market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Corporate Training; Employee Development Programs; Leadership Training; Compliance Training; Technical Training; Soft Skills Training; Other Service Types

2) By Delivery Mode: Instructor Led Training; E Learning; Blended Learning; Virtual Training; Coaching And Mentoring; Other Delivery Modes

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises; Other Enterprise Sizes

4) By End User: Information Technology; Healthcare; Banking Financial Services And Insurance; Manufacturing; Retail; Education; Government; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Corporate Training: Onboarding Training; Sales Training; Customer Service Training; Product Knowledge Training; Diversity And Inclusion Training; Team Building Training

2) By Employee Development Programs: Career Development Programs; Mentorship Programs; Coaching Programs; Succession Planning Programs; Talent Development Programs; Professional Development Programs

3) By Leadership Training: Executive Leadership Training; First Time Manager Training; Strategic Leadership Training; Change Management Training; Decision Making Training; Conflict Resolution Training

4) By Compliance Training: Workplace Safety Training; Data Privacy Training; Anti Harassment Training; Ethics And Conduct Training; Regulatory Compliance Training; Environmental Compliance Training

5) By Technical Training: Information Technology Skills Training; Software Development Training; Cybersecurity Training; Cloud Computing Training; Data Analytics Training; Engineering Skills Training

6) By Soft Skills Training: Communication Skills Training; Presentation Skills Training; Time Management Training; Problem Solving Training; Emotional Intelligence Training; Negotiation Skills Training

7) By Other Service Types: Language Training; Financial Literacy Training; Wellness And Resilience Training; Remote Work Training; Industry Specific Training; Innovation And Creativity Training

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



AllenComm Inc.

Articulate Global

Blanchard

BTS Group AB

Cegos Group

Cornerstone OnDemand

Coursera Inc.

Crestcom International LLC

Dale Carnegie And Associates Inc.

Development Dimensions International Inc.

Docebo

Franklin Covey Co.

Hemsley Fraser Group Limited

Infopro Learning Inc.

Korn Ferry International

LinkedIn Corporation

Mercuri International Group AB

NIIT Learning Systems Limited

Pluralsight

Skillsoft Corp.

Udemy Inc. Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

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