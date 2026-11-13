Odessa Orthodontist Dr. Marina Kosturos Named A 2026 Tampa Magazine Top Dentist

Odessa orthodontist Dr. Marina Kosturos, DDS, MSD, of Smile Isle Orthodontics, named a 2026 Tampa Magazine Top Dentist

Odessa orthodontist honored in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, voted by local dentists, in the practice's first year

- Dr. Marina Kosturos, DDS, MSD

ODESSA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Odessa orthodontist Dr. Marina Kosturos, DDS, MSD, of Smile Isle Orthodontics, has been named a 2026 Top Dentist in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics by Tampa Magazine. Top Dentists are voted on by local dentists, making the honor a recognition from the doctor's own peers. The listing is on Tampa Magazine's 2026 Top Dentists directory.

"It's an honor to be nominated as a Top Dentist Winner in Tampa Magazine by my peers in the dental community," said Dr. Kosturos. "Recognition from the colleagues I work alongside every day means so much, especially in our first year since opening Smile Isle Orthodontics. We opened the doors to our practice, welcomed so many new families from the area, and started building great working relationships with dentists across the community. I'm grateful for this recognition and excited for everything ahead!"

The recognition comes in the same year Dr. Kosturos and Dr. Rick Escobar opened Smile Isle Orthodontics in Odessa. Both are board-certified orthodontists and Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics, and both completed their orthodontic residency at the University of Colorado.

About Dr. Marina Kosturos

Dr. Kosturos studied physiology at UC Berkeley and earned her DDS from the University of the Pacific, graduating in the top 5% of her class. She is a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Society. She is highly trained in the growth and development of the jaws and face in children and adolescents, and treats kids, teens and adults with Invisalign, braces and more. She has advanced training in Invisalign and continues her education each year. She believes orthodontic care should feel collaborative and clear, so patients stay involved every step of the way.

A Practice Built Around Families

Dr. Rick Escobar grew up in Tampa and returned home after more than a decade away. He earned his DMD from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, also graduating in the top 5% of his class. Together, the two doctors focus on Invisalign, teen bite correction and airway-focused orthodontic care, which looks at breathing, sleep, jaw growth and function, not just straight teeth. When a case calls for it, they work with ENTs, myofunctional therapists and oral surgeons.

Smile Isle Orthodontics offers Invisalign, Invisalign Teen and Invisalign First, braces, early (Phase I) orthodontics, expansion and adult treatment. The office uses 3D CBCT imaging and advanced airway imaging for diagnosis, and iTero digital scans in place of traditional impressions.

The office offers comfort touches for nervous patients, including those with sensory sensitivities: soft weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, TVs on the ceiling and a kids' rewards program. The team speaks English and Spanish.

Smile Isle Orthodontics supports the local community through Starkey Little League and area elementary and middle schools. The doctors' memberships include the American Association of Orthodontists, the Southern Society of Orthodontists, the Florida Dental Association, the West Coast District Dental Association and the Hillsborough County Dental Society.

About Smile Isle Orthodontics

Smile Isle Orthodontics is an orthodontic practice in Odessa, Florida, led by board-certified orthodontists Dr. Marina Kosturos and Dr. Rick Escobar. The practice cares for kids, teens and adults, and serves families in Odessa, Land O' Lakes, Lutz and Trinity. It offers free consultations at its office at 14735 Sully Run, Odessa, FL 33556. Learn more at smileisleorthodontics.

Smile Isle Team

Smile Isle Orthodontics

+1 813-755-4655

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Odessa Orthodontist Dr. Marina Kosturos Named a 2026 Tampa Magazine Top Dentist News Provided By Aleph Agency LLC November 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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