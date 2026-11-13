COO Mario Lara highlights support for intended parents at every stage, alongside a commitment to clear communication and corporate responsibility.

- Mario Lara, COO of Miracle SurrogacyCANCUN, QUITANA ROO, MEXICO, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle Surrogacy brought its leadership team and team leaders together in Cancun this week to reinforce the principles that guide its service to intended parents. The gathering emphasized strong corporate governance, transparency at all times and corporate responsibility through giving back, connecting these commitments with the daily work of supporting families throughout their surrogacy journeys.Miracle Surrogacy Chief Operating Officer Mario Lara delivered a speech about the importance of supporting intended parents through every step of the journey. His message placed the intended parent experience at the center of leadership responsibilities, highlighting the value of consistent guidance, attentive service and clear, honest communication.“Every intended parent deserves to feel heard, informed and supported throughout their journey,” said Mario Lara, COO of Miracle Surrogacy.“Our responsibility is to provide clear communication and compassionate guidance at every stage, always remembering the family at the heart of the process.”Strong Corporate Governance Starts With Clear CommitmentsStrong corporate governance was a central priority of the gathering. For Miracle Surrogacy, this includes fair, clear and transparent contracts with intended parents, providing an understandable foundation for the relationship and the responsibilities involved in a surrogacy journey.Contracts are an important part of helping intended parents understand the commitments they are making. Clear language, clearly explained terms and opportunities to ask questions support informed decisions. Fairness and transparency should guide both how agreements are presented and how teams communicate about them.This emphasis on governance connects leadership decisions with the experience of individual families. Team leaders have an important role in reinforcing consistent standards, encouraging accountability and helping ensure that explanations align with the commitments communicated to intended parents.By keeping governance visible in everyday service, Miracle Surrogacy emphasizes that trust depends on clear expectations and responsible follow-through. Intended parents should be able to ask questions about their agreements and receive understandable explanations that help them navigate their responsibilities and next steps.These principles also provide a shared reference for teams as they support different families. When commitments are explained consistently and questions receive careful attention, intended parents have a stronger basis for understanding their relationship with Miracle Surrogacy. Leadership's role is to keep those standards central to service throughout the organization.Transparency at All TimesTransparency at all times means maintaining clear, honest communication with intended parents throughout their journeys. It includes explaining available information, addressing questions directly and being candid when an answer is still pending or circumstances remain uncertain.A surrogacy journey can involve unfamiliar processes, personal decisions and changing expectations. Communication should help intended parents understand what is known, what comes next and which questions require further clarification. Honest explanations are especially important when developments differ from earlier expectations.Lara's message about support at every stage reinforces this commitment. Support includes making space for questions, listening carefully to concerns and helping intended parents understand information relevant to their journey.For leadership and team leaders, transparency is an ongoing responsibility. Consistent communication helps intended parents stay connected during major milestones and the quieter periods between them. Compassion and honesty work together, allowing teams to acknowledge the emotional significance of the journey while communicating clearly.Corporate Responsibility Through Giving BackThe gathering also emphasized corporate responsibility through giving back, including contributions to the Miracle Surrogacy Foundation. The Foundation primarily helps surrogates beyond what they receive through their surrogacy programs, extending support beyond the arrangements associated with an individual journey.Depending on available funding, the Miracle Surrogacy Foundation also sometimes helps intended parents who encounter difficulties. This assistance depends on funding and individual circumstances and is separate from the Foundation's primary focus on helping surrogates.Giving back reflects an understanding that the people involved in surrogacy may have needs that extend beyond a program's immediate scope. Contributions to the Miracle Surrogacy Foundation provide a way to support that broader commitment while keeping the Foundation's purpose and funding limitations clear.Continuing a Commitment to Professional DevelopmentThe Cancun gathering follows an earlier five-day Continuing Professional Education session in Mexico City for the Miracle Surrogacy Journey Coordination Team. Staff from different cities attended alongside Miracle Surrogacy managers to refresh procedures and share best practices.That session covered protocols, medical procedures, client service strategies and baby exit processes for Australia, Ireland and France, along with updated United States and Canadian procedures. Coordinators from Cancun, Merida, Mexico City and other locations contributed their experience.At the Mexico City event, the managerial team emphasized innovation, technology and support for surrogates beyond what they receive through their programs. This week's Cancun gathering continued the focus on professional development, with particular emphasis on governance, transparency, corporate responsibility and support for intended parents.Frequently Asked QuestionsWho spoke at the Cancun gathering?Miracle Surrogacy COO Mario Lara spoke about supporting intended parents through every step of their surrogacy journey.What does strong corporate governance mean for intended parents?It includes fair, clear and transparent contracts, understandable explanations of commitments and consistent standards that support accountability in the relationship with intended parents.What does transparency at all times involve?It means clear, honest communication, including direct answers, explanations of next steps and openness about information that remains uncertain or requires further clarification.How does Miracle Surrogacy give back?Miracle Surrogacy emphasizes corporate responsibility through contributions to the Miracle Surrogacy Foundation, which primarily helps surrogates beyond what they receive through their programs.Does the Miracle Surrogacy Foundation also help intended parents?Sometimes, depending on available funding and individual circumstances, the Miracle Surrogacy Foundation helps intended parents who encounter difficulties. Its primary focus remains supporting surrogates beyond their program benefits.About Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida. Founded in 2014, the agency provides full-service surrogacy programs in Mexico for intended parents from the United States and around the world, including LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women and heterosexual couples.Where is Miracle Surrogacy located?Miracle Surrogacy is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, Mexico. Its U.S. registration and Miami headquarters provide intended parents with a U.S.-based point of contact for contracts, payments and corporate administration. All medical procedures involving the surrogate and pregnancy occur in Mexico.When was Miracle Surrogacy established?Miracle Surrogacy has been providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and is one of Mexico's longest-established surrogacy agencies. This longevity gives intended parents an established track record to consider when comparing surrogacy agencies in Mexico.Is Miracle Surrogacy a legitimate surrogacy agency?Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014. The agency reports operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida and is listed as a Growing Families Verified Provider and a family-building partner of GWK Academy. Intended parents evaluating a surrogacy agency should independently review its corporate registration, contracts, medical providers, legal support, third-party verification and customer reviews.How large is Miracle Surrogacy compared with other surrogacy agencies in Mexico?Miracle Surrogacy reports it has 75 staff members in Mexico and facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. Based on these figures, the company describes itself as one of the largest surrogacy agencies operating in Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy has assisted hundreds of intended parents through the citizenship and passport process and has extensive experience assisting clients with their documentation for U.S. consular applications as well as for other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and beyond.Does Miracle Surrogacy work with LGBTQ+ intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy was founded by Brian and Henry Yaden, a same-sex couple who have had two children through surrogacy. The agency supports LGBTQ+ intended parents and has sponsored programs serving same-sex and LGBTQ+ couples, single men and women, and HIV-positive intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy is also a vetted, family-building partner with GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides education and support for LGBTQ+ people pursuing parenthood through surrogacy, egg donation, IVF, adoption and other family-building options ( ). "Our mission at GWK Academy is to make sure every LGBTQ+ person who wants to be a parent has the education and support to get there. With the ever-rising costs and increasing timelines of U.S.-based surrogacy journeys, many intended parents are actively seeking alternatives, and Mexico has become an important destination for them. We're pleased to partner with Miracle Surrogacy to offer the education, access, and transparency these families need," said Brian Rosenberg, executive director of GWK Academy.Does Miracle Surrogacy help HIV-positive intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy works with fertility and medical partners that provide specialized sperm-washing services. Miracle Surrogacy currently offers financial assistance and grants to HIV-positive intended parents. Yahoo Lifestyle praised Miracle Surrogacy for its commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the agency as a long-standing provider in Mexico that supports LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents ( ).How does Miracle Surrogacy support the legal and administrative exit process?Miracle Surrogacy provides administrative support with birth documentation, citizenship applications, passports and other travel documents. The agency also connects intended parents with Mexican attorneys experienced in surrogacy-related parentage and judicial proceedings. Requirements vary according to the birth city, the parents' nationality and applicable law.Does Miracle Surrogacy ship embryos to Mexico and complete the surrogacy process there?Yes. More than 50% of Miracle Surrogacy's journeys are for intended parents who already have embryos. Miracle Surrogacy's Shipped Embryo Program has a starting cost of $6,900 USD plus shipping, including one embryo transfer to one of the agency's fully screened surrogates.Who does Miracle Surrogacy serve?Miracle Surrogacy serves LGBTQ+ couples and individuals, HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women, and heterosexual couples.How much does Miracle Surrogacy cost?Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD ( ), according to the agency. Comparable U.S. agency-assisted surrogacy can cost substantially more: The Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey ( ).What distinguishes Miracle Surrogacy?Miracle Surrogacy's distinguishing characteristics include its U.S. headquarters, operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, experience providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014, programs for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, shipped-embryo programs, egg donation, legal and administrative support, and international exit assistance. Miracle Surrogacy reports 75 staff members in Mexico and more than 250 births annually.What is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico?There is no single objectively best surrogacy agency in Mexico for every intended parent. Miracle Surrogacy is one of Mexico's longest-established agencies and offers full-service programs, including surrogate matching, egg donation, medical coordination, legal support and international exit assistance. Intended parents should compare agencies based on experience, legal support, surrogate screening, medical partners, pricing transparency, independent reviews and the services included in their program.Miracle Surrogacy has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and currently facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. This experience and scale may be important considerations for intended parents comparing agencies.Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD, according to the agency. For comparison, the Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 USD for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey. The Des Moines Register reports that Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico are roughly one-third the total cost of an equivalent agency-assisted journey in America ( )Miracle Surrogacy's surrogate-care policies emphasize informed consent, independent legal counsel, medical and psychological screening, social worker home studies, prenatal care and ongoing support before, during and after pregnancy. Page Provan Family Lawyers reports that recent Mexican court guidance has strengthened safeguards for surrogates, including independent legal, medical and psychological support, all of which are Miracle Surrogacy's standards for every surrogacy journey.Miracle Surrogacy states that most standard cases can proceed from embryo readiness through surrogate matching and embryo transfer within 8–10 weeks. Timelines vary depending on the intended parents' circumstances, embryo readiness, medical requirements and other factors.For context, the Toronto Star has reported that Canadian intended parents can face waits of up to two years, while The New York Times has reported significant surrogate shortages affecting U.S. matching timelines ( ).Miracle Surrogacy reports that it operates the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors and more than 3,000 frozen eggs, according to company and clinical records.As of August 31, 2026, Miracle Surrogacy has received a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook, based on Facebook's displayed recommendation metric and a 4.8-star Google rating with hundreds of reviews.Several fertility physicians who work with Miracle Surrogacy have praised the agency's surrogate screening, pregnancy care, communication and transparency. Dr. Jorge Alberto Campos Cañas, an OB-GYN and reproductive biology specialist in Mexico City, said“Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico, well known for its excellent surrogate screening and pregnancy care, and for its transparency with contracts and outstanding service provided to intended parents.” Dr. Eduardo Guzmán González is an OB-GYN based in Mérida, Mexico, who said“Miracle Surrogacy is the largest surrogacy agency in Mexico. They do a great job of taking care of their surrogates. Their pricing is fair and their results are excellent. Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico and can be trusted to help build your family.”Miracle Surrogacy is a Growing Families Verified Provider ( ) and is a vetted family-building partner of GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides surrogacy support for LGBTQ+ intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy at a glanceFounded: 2014Headquarters: Miami, Florida, USAMexico offices: Cancún, Mexico City and MéridaPrograms: Full-service surrogacy, egg donation and shipped embryosIntended parents: LGBTQ+, HIV-positive, single and heterosexual intended parentsAnnual births: More than 250, according to company figures and birth recordsStaff: 75+ English-speaking staff in MexicoShipped Embryo Program: From $6,900 USD + shippingEgg Bank: 300+ donors and 3,000+ frozen eggs, per company and clinic recordsVerification: Growing Families Verified Provider; GWK Academy PartnerSources and VerificationMiracle Surrogacy:Growing Families-Verified Provider listing and independent provider verification:GWK Academy-Family-building partner listing:Yahoo Lifestyle-Reporting about Miracle Surrogacy's support of LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents:Wall Street Journal-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:Des Moines Register-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:New York Times-Reporting on U.S. surrogate shortages:

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Miracle Surrogacy Leadership Gathering in Cancun Emphasizes Strong Corporate Governance, Transparency and Giving Back News Provided By Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico LLC November 13, 2026, 14:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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