Breaking The Walls Concludes Its European Journey, Bringing Breaking And Mental Well-Being Into The Spotlight

A workshop from last year's edition of the event

Enrico Signa, founder of the initiative and artistic director of Be Street, the lead non-profit partner

A dance movement therapy workshop

BRUXELLES, BELGIUM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Across four European cities, young dancers came together to explore how breaking could help them understand themselves, express their emotions and connect with others. Following its final showcase in Porto, the EU-funded project Breaking The Walls presents the results of its two-year journey, supported by international coverage that generated more than 1,000 media reprints, including print coverage, and more than 200'000 views on its social media.

Supported by the European Union through the Creative Europe programme, the initiative combined breaking with mental health coaching and Dance Movement Therapy activities. Its programme connected Alba and L'Aquila in Italy, Banská Bystrica in Slovakia and Porto in Portugal, bringing young participants into contact with professional breakers and mental health specialists from European communities.

“Breaking The Walls was born from a simple idea: that breaking can be much more than a dance. It can become a space where young people learn to understand themselves, challenge their limits and connect with others,” says Enrico Signa, founder and project coordinator.“Over the past two years, we have seen this idea develop across different countries and communities. From Alba to L'Aquila, from Banská Bystrica to Porto, every event has added a different piece to the project.”

The programme developed through workshops, training sessions and cultural exchanges hosted alongside established international events, including ALBAttle, Check The Style, Outbreak Europe and The World Battle. By placing educational activities within environments already familiar to young dancers, the project brought conversations about emotional awareness, resilience and relationships into the heart of breaking culture.

Its final chapter took place during The World Battle, held in Porto from 24 to 30 August 2026. Workshops led by Polish breaker Kleju and French B-Girl San Andrea preceded the participants' final showcase on 29 August, bringing their shared experience to an international stage.

“The European project Breaking the Walls, coordinated from Italy, represents an inspiring example of how urban culture and breaking can serve as powerful tools for social transformation, inclusion, and personal development,” says Max Oliveira, founder of MXM Art Center and director of The World Battle.

Alongside the activities on the ground, an international communication programme documented the journey through participant interviews, workshop footage, event recaps and articles exploring movement and well-being.

The project's main Facebook and Instagram channels recorded 219,325 views and 7,096 content interactions. Its website registered approximately 3,400 views and 2,200 unique visitors, including 1,712 visitors to the blog, where audiences could follow the programme and hear directly from participants and trainers. Insights from DMT professionals, psychologists and former international breakers were also featured on the website, to provide even more value to the young audience.

A wider network of project, partner and ambassador Instagram accounts had a combined 174,752 followers at the reporting snapshot, providing additional channels for sharing activities within the international breaking community.

“With Breaking The Walls, we aim to show young people the importance of self-discovery and self-improvement, and to foster mental resilience and the ability to build positive relationships. This is especially important in an age where Gen Z appears highly connected online, yet often disconnected in their offline lives,” says Signa.

The initiative was delivered by four organisations: Be Street, the lead partner based in Alba; Check The Style ASD in L'Aquila; The Legits s.r.o. in Banská Bystrica; and MaxMomentum Lda in Porto. Their collaboration combined local community work with international opportunities, allowing participants to encounter different cultures while developing their artistic practice. The project has also been recognised with a special mention by Fondazione CRC as a brilliant example of public funding usage in the youth personal development sector.

As the programme closes, its workshops, performances and participant stories document an approach that places personal development alongside artistic and athletic training. Its European journey offers an example of how cultural cooperation can create opportunities for young people to learn, express themselves and build connections across borders.

The full Breaking The Walls timeline is available at breakingthewalls and on Instagram @breakingthewalls.

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Breaking The Walls concludes its European journey, bringing breaking and mental well-being into the spotlight News Provided By Breaking The Walls November 13, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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