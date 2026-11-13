Author Explores Love, Memory And The Unquiet Ghosts Of War In New Historical Saga

In John Amos' The Call of the Bugle, an aging reporter spends decades wrestling with the memories of war, the ghost of a fallen general and a love he has never allowed himself to name.

An attorney and former professor who taught Middle East politics for more than two decades, John Amos brings an intellectual depth to popular fiction.

War may end on the battlefield, but for those who survive it, the past can remain painfully present.

- Arelya J. Mitchell, editor-in-chief, The Mid-South Tribune

PEBBLE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A battlefield can become history. Memory is less easily contained. John Amos' The Call of the Bugle follows an aging reporter whose lifelong attempt to understand the Charge of the Light Brigade leads him through grief, guilt and a love long buried beneath the weight of memory.

“Imagine looking across a narrow valley and watching ranks of horsemen moving forward in total silence,” said Amos.“Bystanders could hear the jingle of harnesses and creak of saddles as the units moved toward the waiting guns. It must have been incredibly eerie, to say the least.”

For the young correspondent who witnesses that advance in The Call of the Bugle, the battle never truly ends. Struggling with alcoholism and haunted by what he saw, he spends decades searching through forgotten diaries and long-hidden letters, and interviewing the daughters of the fallen to piece together the life and death of General Robert Dryden, who appeared to be smiling as he charged the gates of hell. Yet the search for historical answers becomes something more personal as the past resurfaces, forcing him to confront the ghost of a general who cannot rest and the memory of a love he has spent a lifetime refusing to name.

The Call of the Bugle by author and former professor John Amos is a sweeping, multi-generational historical saga set against the stark reality of the Crimean War. It is a haunting meditation on valor and folly, memory and masculinity, and the unspoken costs of war.

Readers who love Anthony Doerr's All the Light We Cannot See or Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong will find in The Call of the Bugle the same fusion of meticulous historical research and devastating emotional truth.

SPIN Magazine assistant editor Charles Moss calls the book“a sweeping, haunting, historical epic that methodically pulled me in and refused to let go.” And Graham Watts, Officer of the Order of the British Empire, said,“The scent of gunpowder and the sense of heroism spreads through The Call of the Bugle like a sizzling fuse.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John Amos, Ph.D., J.D., is the author of five novels, including the Petrie & Pettigrew series, which follows two brilliant detectives through the archaeology, intrigue, and buried secrets of Egypt, Syria, and the ancient world.

An attorney and former professor who taught Middle East politics for more than two decades, Amos brings an intellectual depth to popular fiction. He has lived in Libya and Egypt and traveled widely across the Middle East, and that immersion in culture, language, and history gives his novels authenticity. His academic publications span law, history, and Middle Eastern studies. He writes for readers who want to be entertained and to learn something true about the world.

For more information, please visit .

The Call of the Bugle

Publisher: Imagination Press

ISBN-13: ‎979-8950191015

Available from



Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Author Explores Love, Memory and the Unquiet Ghosts of War in New Historical Saga News Provided By Ascot Media Group, Inc. November 13, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Military Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.