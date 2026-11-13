Gong Cha Serves Up A Sip Of Tea-Ramisu

Leading bubble tea brand transforms iconic dessert into sweet and creamy sip, available at U.S. shops starting Nov. 10

BOSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tiramisu is stepping beyond the dessert menu. From bakery cases to beverage menus, the coffee-and-cream flavor profile of the iconic Italian dessert is finding new ways to satisfy consumers' sweet tooth.Now Gong cha, the world's leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets, is bringing its own interpretation to the bubble tea category with Tea-ramisu Latte with Milk Foam, a limited-time beverage launching at participating U.S. locations Nov.10.The new drink combines freshly brewed black tea and rich espresso with tiramisu-inspired milk foam and a dusting of cocoa, translating familiar dessert flavors into a chilled beverage. The launch reflects Gong cha's approach to menu innovation, bringing recognizable flavors into its tea-based offerings.“Some of the most exciting beverage ideas start with flavors people already know and love,” said Jenn Leitner, Vice President, Brand & Marketing, The Americas for Gong cha.“With Tea-ramisu, we're bringing the familiar flavors of tiramisu into a different format, pairing freshly brewed tea and espresso with creamy, tiramisu-inspired milk foam. It's a new way for guests to experience those flavors through Gong cha.”About Gong chaFounded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name:“Gong cha” means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets. For more information, please visit .

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Gong cha Serves Up A Sip of Tea-ramisu News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 13, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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