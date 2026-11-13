Hunter Beer Maker Som Distilleries' Q2 Net Profit Down 99 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited (SDBL) on Friday reported a steep decline in profitability for the second quarter (Q2 FY27), with net profit plunging 99.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to just Rs 14 lakh, compared to Rs 19.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year (Q2 FY26).

Revenue also fell sharply, down 30.9 per cent to Rs 186 crore from Rs 269 crore a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing.

Operating performance mirrored the bottom-line weakness, as EBITDA dropped 56.1 per cent to Rs 17.6 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 9.5 per cent from 14.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

However, SDBL shares closed higher on November 13 rising 3.56 per cent to Rs 77 on the NSE, compared to the previous close of Rs 74.35.

During the session, the stock touched a high of Rs 79.00 and a low of Rs 74.01, with nearly 2.2 million shares changing hands.

Over the past five trading days, shares have risen by 3.63 per cent, or Rs 2.70. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 131.00 and a low of Rs 61.80.

The company's current market capitalisation stands at approximately Rs 1,600 crore.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, SDBL is an integrated alcoholic beverage manufacturer led by Chairman and Managing Director J.K. Arora.

The company's business spans brewing, fermenting, bottling, and canning beer, as well as blending and bottling Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), ready-to-drink beverages, country liquor, and industrial spirits.

SDBL operates production and bottling facilities in Bhopal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and has established a greenfield project in Uttar Pradesh to further expand its manufacturing footprint.

The company's flagship beer brands include Hunter, Woodpecker, Black Fort, and Power Cool, while its IMFL segment features Pentagon Gold Edition, Milestone Blue, and Legend Premium whiskies, along with White Fox vodka and alcopops, and several branded brandies and rums.