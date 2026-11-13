Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover Large Cache Of Maoist Explosives In Bijapur Operations

MENAFN - IANS) Bijapur/Raipur, Nov 13 (IANS) Security forces have recovered a significant quantity of Maoist materials, including Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells and Cordex wire, during coordinated search operations in the forests of the Pamed and Gangalur police station areas in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

In the Pamed area, a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a K-9 dog squad and a CoBRA Battalion conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) based on intelligence inputs in the forests near Tumrel/Singampalli.

During the search, several suspicious locations were identified.

With the assistance of the K-9 squad, forces unearthed a Maoist dump containing 103 BGL shells along with other Maoist materials that had been carefully hidden.

Separately, in the Gangalur area, another joint team consisting of a CRPF battalion, a CoBRA battalion and a K-9 dog squad carried out a search operation in the forests near the Kuppaguda Forward Operating Base (FOB) and Lekampara.

The team discovered two Maoist dumps.

The recoveries from these dumps included 33 BGL shells, 1,400 feet of Cordex wire and other related materials.

The operations were launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of hidden Maoist stores in the dense forest stretches.

Security personnel systematically scanned the areas, leading to the detection and recovery of the explosives and other items concealed by Maoists.

Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated separately at the Pamed and Gangalur police stations in connection with the recovered BGL shells, Cordex wire and other seized materials, officials said.

The police officials also added that security forces are continuously conducting search and demining operations aimed at eradicating the Maoist menace and ensuring lasting peace, security and development in the region.

Citizens have been urged to immediately report any suspicious objects or explosive materials to the nearest police station or security camp.

People have also been advised not to touch any suspected explosive items and to maintain a safe distance from them.

These recoveries underline the ongoing efforts of joint security teams to dismantle Maoist infrastructure and neutralise threats in the affected areas of Bijapur.