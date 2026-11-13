Actor Sharad Kapoor Emotional As He Hands Over His Four Pet Dogs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Actor Sharad Kapoor, who played a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2000 movie 'Josh', appeared emotional after he gave away his four dogs to an animal welfare centre. Kapoor entrusted his beloved four dogs to the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust in Mumbai after going through a difficult phase in his life.

In the video shared by the non-governmental organisation (NGO), the actor was seen giving away his dogs to Hema Choudhary, its founder. "Hi, I'm going to give my dog, with my consent, to Hema, and when I change my house, I will get them, so they will come to me. So thank you so much," said Sharad Kapoor.

While sharing the video, the NGO wrote, "Just now took Sharad Kapoor four beloved dogs to my shelter with his very much conceit he will get back soon and I'll make sure he reunites with his kids soon he was a gem of a human he still is we should all come up together and help him to pass this difficult time he is my friend and I'll stand by him forever."

Sharad Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. He later appeared in several notable films, including Josh, Lakshya, and Jai Ho. His performance in 'Josh' earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role.