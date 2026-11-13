Shilpa Shetty Set To Host Relationship Reality Show Pyaar Ka Pressure

Shilpa Shetty to Host Relationship Reality Show Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has come on board to host a relationship reality show 'Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker'. As per the makers, the show will "bring together couples who find themselves stuck in their relationships, at different crossroads whether struggling with commitment or being in long-term partnerships that have failed to move to the next step. Inside one house, the participants will be made to answer the questions they have been dodging, with parents stepping in to give a much-needed reality check, until the moment of clarity arrives and the truth comes out."

Speaking about the show, Shilpa said,“Relationships today come with a whole new vocabulary, from situationships and breadcrumbing to benching, and somewhere along the way, clarity got lost. Whether it's a new or a long-term relationship stuck for years, there comes a point when someone has to ask the real questions. What excites me about Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker is its fresh take on the reality format, and as India's first relationship show where parents deliver the reality check. It's relatable for couples, and just as much for the parents watching, who are just as curious about what is going on. It's a show that gets people to say what they actually mean, and I'm so excited to be hosting it." The show will soon be out on JioHotstar and Colors. (ANI)