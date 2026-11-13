CM Yogi to Inspect Ganga Mela Preparations and Honor Ex-Servicemen

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Hapur, Meerut and Aligarh on Saturday, during which he will inspect preparations for the Purnima Ganga Mela in Garhmukteshwar, honour ex-servicemen and pay tribute to the late father of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Somendra Tomar. He will attend an ex-servicemen event at the Kulwant Singh Stadium in the Meerut Cantonment area. A large number of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their family members are expected to participate in the event.

On Saturday morning, CM Yogi will arrive at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad from Lucknow. From there, he will travel by helicopter to the Ganga Mela site in Garhmukteshwar, Hapur. He will conduct an on-site inspection of the arrangements for the Tigri Mela held across the Kachcha Ghat, Lathira, and Garhmukteshwar areas and hold a meeting with officials to review the preparations. This visit is considered significant, as it focuses on ensuring the convenience, safety, and hygiene of the devotees, along with other essential arrangements at the Ganga Mela.

Later, the Chief Minister will arrive at the RVC Ground in Meerut Cantonment, from where he will proceed to the Kulwant Singh Stadium to attend the ex-servicemen's reunion. Scheduled between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM, the event will honour the contributions of ex-servicemen and express respect toward their families and Veer Naris. This gathering holds special importance, highlighting the ongoing efforts by the Central and State governments for the welfare of soldiers and their families. The Chief Minister is also scheduled to visit the Badminton Hall located in the Meerut Cantonment area. From there, he will travel by helicopter from the RVC ground to Chaudhary Charan Singh University. He will then proceed by road to the residence of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Somendra Tomar, located in Shastri Nagar. There, the Chief Minister will pay tribute to Somendra Tomar's late father. Following this, the Chief Minister will depart for Aligarh from the helipad at Chaudhary Charan Singh University.