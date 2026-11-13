Kerala Enhances Public Grievance Redressal With New Digital Platforms

In a move to streamline grievance redressal and strengthen coordination with the state police, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala's office on Friday introduced a digital system featuring major upgrades to two portals, HM ACTS and HOMeS, enabling complainants to track action on their petitions directly on their mobile phones.

According to an official media release issued here today, the two platforms are designed to speed up the disposal of public grievances and provide the Home Minister with real-time information on major crimes and day-to-day police operations across the state.

Under the HM ACTS system, every complaint received by the Home Minister's office will be registered on the portal and forwarded to the concerned police station through iCoPS, the primary software platform of the Kerala Police. Based on the nature of each petition, appropriate directions will be issued for further action, while officials can monitor every stage of the case until final resolution. The system eliminates the need for applicants to write follow-up letters or make phone calls to check the status of their petitions. Complainants will receive SMS updates containing details of the action taken and the final disposal of their grievances, alongside a link sent to their mobile phones to track progress, the release stated.

Separately, HOMeS (Home Department Operations, Monitoring and e-Services) enables the Home Minister to monitor police functioning in real time through a dedicated crime-monitoring dashboard. The dashboard provides daily consolidated statistics on First Information Reports (FIRs) registered across Kerala, doing away with the need to collect crime figures separately from individual police stations. The HOMeS portal will also generate special alerts for cases requiring urgent attention, including incidents involving missing children, while ensuring that confidential crime details and personal data remain protected and undisclosed.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the digital initiative would enhance the efficiency of his office and eliminate delays in addressing public complaints. Urging petitioners to provide their mobile numbers while submitting complaints so they can receive tracking links, Chennithala added that the State Police Chief has directed all police stations to ensure swift action on complaints involving serious matters.