Chamba Police on High Alert After Killing of Two SPOs in Kishtwar

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Following the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, the Chamba Police in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh have shifted to a state of high alert. Security arrangements have been tightened along all borders of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh that adjoin Jammu & Kashmir.

The police have issued directives for personnel at border check posts, outposts, and all deployed SPOs to remain vigilant. In light of this recent incident, the police department has initiated heightened security measures in the border areas. Chamba district shares a border with Jammu & Kashmir, a region that has witnessed terrorist incidents in the past. Consequently, the police are unwilling to take any risks or allow for any lapses. In addition to strengthening security, police teams have been instructed to remain prepared to handle any situation.

Regarding this, Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Saklani stated that an alert has been issued along the borders of Chamba district following the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. He said, "All police check posts and outposts along the Jammu & Kashmir border have been put on high alert. Furthermore, all SPOs stationed in the border areas have been directed to remain vigilant. Police teams have been instructed to remain fully prepared so that immediate action can be taken against any suspicious activity, ensuring that the district's security remains robust.

The development comes after the bullet-riddled bodies of the two personnel, identified as Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar, were recovered on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing in the remote Dachhan belt of Kishtwar district. Meanwhile, on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar district, expressing grief over the loss of the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In a post on X, Sinha expressed condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and strongly denounced the attack. "I am deeply grieved by the tragic loss of the brave personnel of Jammu & Kashmir Police, Shri Babi Chand and Shri Rashpal Kumar, who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Kishtwar. I strongly condemn the cowardly attack," he said.

Paying tribute to the two personnel, the LG said their courage and dedication to the nation would always be remembered. "Their courage, unwavering dedication and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in solidarity," he added. JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday also expressed profound grief, strongly condemning the incident as a "cowardly act of violence" and extending condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post shared on X, the Office of the Chief Minister said Abdullah was deeply anguished over the tragic killing of Kumar and Chand and prayed for strength and courage for their families to bear the irreparable loss. "The Chief Minister has expressed profound grief and anguish over the tragic killing of two Special Police Officers, SPO Rashpal Kumar and SPO Babi Chand, in Kishtwar district. Strongly condemning the cowardly act of violence, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss," the office wrote. Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45) were posted with the Special Operations Group of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan. They went missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp towards an Army post at Dharna-Marwah.