Azerbaijan Plays Key Role In European Political Community - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The meetings held by President Ilham Aliyev as part of the“European Political Community” (EPC) summit served as a clear example of Azerbaijan's growing global standing and the respect and esteem shown toward Azerbaijan. Holding meetings with the leaders of about 10 countries in roughly one day once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's growing role and standing on the international stage.

This was stated by Sahil Karimli, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and political analyst.

According to him, Azerbaijan has for many years been one of the countries making a significant contribution to global energy security, and to that of Europe in particular. From this perspective, President Ilham Aliyev's remarks during the panel discussion on energy security were of particular significance.

“It is worth emphasizing the signing, during the summit, of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom and the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership. This event is of great significance in terms of elevating Azerbaijan's relations to the level of a strategic partnership with yet another influential European country. As is well known, Azerbaijan maintains strategic partnerships with the United States of America and 10 member states of the European Union. At the same time, engaging in a substantive strategic dialogue with the European Union is one of the indicators of our country's international successes and its growing global standing,” the political analyst added.

Noting that all of this is a clear manifestation of our country's growing international standing, Karimli stated that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union covers such important areas as energy security, the identification of alternative energy sources, and the implementation of projects in this field, as well as our country's role within the framework of the Middle Corridor. In particular, Azerbaijan's role in the Middle Corridor is indispensable. These factors contribute to the further growth of Azerbaijan's international standing and strategic importance.

“The 'European Political Community' is also an expanding platform today, and its significance is growing. Azerbaijan is making its voice heard in this forum, leveraging its growing influence and standing to further strengthen its position on the international stage. It is also important to highlight the steps our country is taking to expand cooperation with European states and develop mutual economic ties, including export and import operations.

Furthermore, the steps taken as part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agenda also demonstrate Azerbaijan's constructive stance. The Azerbaijani government has mobilized all available resources toward the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries and has demonstrated goodwill and resolute political will. Progress toward peace is being made on the basis of the framework defined by Azerbaijan.

All of this demonstrates that Azerbaijan is a country that makes a significant contribution not only to energy security in the region and the world, but also to ensuring peace and security.“All these factors will, in the future, create conditions for further strengthening Azerbaijan's international standing, expanding its political and economic ties, and increasing opportunities in various areas,” the political analyst concluded.