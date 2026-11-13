Binah Capital Group Reports Results For Third Quarter Of 2026

- Increased Net Income to $2.6 Million from net income of $1.8 million in the Prior Year Period -

- Increased EBITDA [*] to $4.7 Million from $2.7 Million in the Prior Year Period -

- Increased Total Revenue to $50.6 million from $46.2 million in prior year period -

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. (“Binah”,“Binah Capital” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BCG; BCGWW), a leading financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms empowering independent financial advisors, today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

"Our third quarter results underscore Binah's momentum in accelerating its growth in wealth management by leveraging our differentiated platform,” stated Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital.“Our continued progress this quarter is visible in the improved performance across all our key metrics on a year over year basis, particularly total revenue growth, higher net income and EBITDA and increased assets under management . We are very pleased with the solid operational resilience that our teams demonstrated as they effectively address customer needs, and we remain focused on taking advantage of additional opportunities to bolster our growth this year.”

Third Quarter 2026 Key Highlights



Total advisory and brokerage assets under management as of September 30, 2026, grew 5.0% year-over-year to $31.4 billion, compared to $29.9 billion in last year's third quarter.



Total revenue was approximately $50.6 million, a 9.4% increase from $46.2 million in the same period in 2025.



GAAP net income rose to $2.6 million, a 44.4% increase compared to GAAP net income of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.



Gross profit* was $10.0 million, an increase of 11.1% compared to $9.0 million in the prior-year period.



GAAP diluted EPS was $0.13 compared to a GAAP net income per share of $0.08 in the prior year quarter, up 62.5%.



EBITDA* of $4.7 million grew 74.1% as compared to EBITDA of $2.7 million in the prior year quarter, driven by the increase in GAAP net income.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $4.9 million increased 69.0% compared to $2.9 million in the prior year quarter.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures.Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue net of commissions paid to financial advisors and registered representatives and other fees that generate the revenue.. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures defined as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest expense, share-based compensation and income tax. See the section captioned“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as required by Regulation G.

Liquidity and Capital

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.2 million and outstanding long-term debt of $16.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”,“Binah” or the“Company”), is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today's complex financial landscape. Binah's portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don't just offer tools-we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For more information, please visit: .

Contact:

Binah Capital Investor Relations

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

...

Binah Capital Media Relations

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

(424) 317-4864 or (424) 317-4854

...

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus share-based compensation costs. The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is used in connection with the Company's credit agreements, specifically in the calculation of financial-related covenants.

Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue less commissions paid to financial advisors and registered representatives and other fees that generate the revenue. We consider our gross profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in our industry. We believe that gross profit amounts can provide investors with useful insight into our core operating performance before other costs that are general and administrative in nature.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in the footnotes to the table of our key operating, business and financial metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Binah. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: Binah's financial and operational outlook; Binah's operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Binah's ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,” ‎‎”intend,”“anticipate,”“goals,”“prospects,”“will,”“would,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

While Binah believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to comply with supervisory and regulatory compliance obligations, the risk we may be held liable for misconduct by our advisors; poor performance of our investment products and services; our ability to effectively maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to expand and retain our customer base; our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the risk that an increase in government regulation of the industries and markets in which we operate could negatively impact our business; the impact of worldwide and regional political, military or economic conditions, including declines in foreign currencies in relation to the value of the U.S. dollar, hyperinflation, devaluation and significant political or civil disturbances in international markets; and the effectiveness of Binah's control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Binah with ‎the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Binah cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Binah assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Binah does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

BINAH CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts)