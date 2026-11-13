عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation In The BNP Paribas Outdoor & Sports Conference


Date: 2026-11-13 09:31:46

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Sid Thacker, will participate in a fireside chat at the BNP Paribas Outdoor & Sports Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 1 PM ET.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website: .

About Peloton
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world's most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit

Investor Relations Contact:
...


MENAFN13112026004107003653ID1111958001


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search