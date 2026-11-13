Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation In The BNP Paribas Outdoor & Sports Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Sid Thacker, will participate in a fireside chat at the BNP Paribas Outdoor & Sports Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 1 PM ET.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website: .

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world's most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit

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