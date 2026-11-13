Bidirectional Charger Power Module Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 V2G, AI, And Grid Integration Drive 6.11% CAGR And A USD 2.40 Billion Opportunity By 2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with modular platforms, AI-led energy optimization, remote diagnostics, cybersecurity and KPI-based pilots that validate efficiency, uptime and grid value.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bidirectional Charger Power Module Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bidirectional charger power module market research report provides strategic analysis of the technologies, applications, regional conditions, and operational priorities shaping two-way energy conversion. Valued at a projected USD 1.68 billion in 2026, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% and reach USD 2.40 billion by 2032. The findings support strategic planning by highlighting opportunities associated with vehicle-to-home, vehicle-to-building, and vehicle-to-grid applications.

Market Overview

Bidirectional charger power modules enable controlled electricity conversion among electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, buildings, and power grids. Market development is influenced by:



Power density, efficiency, and thermal management

Safety standards and utility interconnection requirements

Communication interoperability and cybersecurity

Battery warranties and degradation considerations Coordination with solar generation, stationary storage, and distributed energy resources

Transition to Integrated Energy Management

The industry is moving beyond standalone, one-way charging toward integrated energy-management systems. Modules must maintain isolation, power quality, and safe operating limits while supporting changing voltage, current, and load conditions. Standardized communications and compatibility across vehicles, buildings, utilities, and charging networks remain central to commercial adoption.

These insights allow technology providers, infrastructure operators, and investors to identify deployment barriers early, reduce integration risks, and prioritize scalable platform designs.

Role of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is strengthening bidirectional charging through:



Adaptive power control and charging optimization

Electricity-demand and renewable-generation forecasting

Battery-state estimation and anomaly detection

Predictive maintenance and asset-performance planning Scheduling based on energy prices, building loads, and grid constraints

Successful implementation depends on reliable operating data, explainable controls, cybersecurity protections, model-drift management, and clear separation between automated recommendations and safety-critical functions.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Managed charging, distributed-energy integration, vehicle-to-building applications, and varied interconnection rules.

Latin America: Opportunities tied to urban electrification, renewable energy, and grid resilience, tempered by financing and infrastructure constraints.

Europe: Strong emphasis on decarbonization, interoperability, flexibility, and coordinated standards.

Middle East and Africa: Demand shaped by renewable development, cooling requirements, resilience, distributed energy, and adaptable charging architectures. Asia-Pacific: Large-scale manufacturing, dense urban demand, strong EV adoption, and diverse regulatory environments.

Regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for market-entry strategies, helping decision-makers align products with local grid conditions, regulations, and customer requirements.

Strategic Market and Country Priorities



ASEAN and BRICS: Grid diversity, cost efficiency, domestic capabilities, and supply-chain compatibility.

EU and G7: Harmonized rules, cybersecurity, safety, efficiency, and grid flexibility.

GCC: Renewable integration, high-temperature operation, and resilient infrastructure.

NATO markets: Secure communications, critical-infrastructure resilience, and continuity of energy services.

Australia: Integration of EVs with distributed solar and local-grid resilience.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea: Scale, affordability, advanced power electronics, compact design, and reliability. Canada, the United States, and major European economies: Grid services, interoperability, utility coordination, and evolving vehicle-to-grid frameworks.

Priorities for Industry Leaders

Organizations should develop modular platforms supporting multiple voltage classes, protocols, thermal conditions, and battery configurations. Investment priorities include cybersecurity by design, remote diagnostics, functional safety, power-quality compliance, and serviceability. Pilot programs should measure efficiency, availability, response time, battery impact, and grid-support performance before wider deployment.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is projected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2032 at a 6.11% CAGR.

Interoperability, security, thermal performance, and battery protection are critical differentiators.

AI is expanding optimization and maintenance capabilities but requires robust governance.

Regional grid conditions and regulations strongly influence deployment strategies. Modular, validated, and serviceable platforms offer the strongest path to competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Bidirectional Charger Power Module Market, by Charger Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offboard Charger

7.3. Onboard Charger

8. Bidirectional Charger Power Module Market, by Power Range

8.1. Introduction

8.2. High Power

8.3. Low Power

8.4. Medium Power

9. Bidirectional Charger Power Module Market, by Integration Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Embedded

9.3. Modular

10. Bidirectional Charger Power Module Market, by End Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Electric Vehicle

10.2.1. Commercial Vehicle

10.2.2. Passenger Vehicle

10.3. Grid Services

10.3.1. Demand Response

10.3.2. Frequency Regulation

10.4. Stationary Storage

10.4.1. Residential Storage

10.4.2. Utility Scale Storage

11. Bidirectional Charger Power Module Market, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia-Pacific

11.3. North America

11.4. Latin America

11.5. Europe

11.6. Middle East

11.7. Africa

12. Bidirectional Charger Power Module Market, by Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. ASEAN

12.3. GCC

12.4. European Union

12.5. BRICS

12.6. G7

12.7. NATO

13. Bidirectional Charger Power Module Market, by Country

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. United Kingdom

13.7. Germany

13.8. France

13.9. Russia

13.10. Italy

13.11. Spain

13.12. China

13.13. India

13.14. Japan

13.15. Australia

13.16. South Korea

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

15. Company Profiles

15.1. ABB Ltd.

15.2. Ainuo Instrument Co., Ltd.

15.3. Ambibox, Inc.

15.4. APM Technologies Ltd.

15.5. Autel Energy, Inc.

15.6. Bacancy Systems Pvt. Ltd.

15.7. Blink Charging Co.

15.8. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

15.9. Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

15.10. Emporia Energy, Inc.

15.11. Enphase Energy, Inc.

15.12. Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd.

15.13. Fermata Energy, Inc.

15.14. Fortum India Private Limited

15.15. General Motors Company

15.16. Griden Power Pvt. Ltd.

15.17. Infineon Technologies AG

15.18. Infypower, Inc.

15.19. ITECH Electronic Co., Ltd.

15.20. Magenta Power Pvt. Ltd.

15.21. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

15.22. Nuvve Holding Corp.

15.23. Okaya Power Private Limited

15.24. Power Integrations, Inc.

15.25. Rectifier Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

15.26. Renesas Electronics Corporation

15.27. Schneider Electric SE

15.28. Servotech Renewable Power System Limited

15.29. Shenzhen UUGreenPower Co., Ltd.

15.30. Shenzhen Winline Technology Co., Ltd.

15.31. Siemens AG

15.32. Sigenergy, Inc.

15.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

15.34. StarCharge Electric Vehicle Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

15.35. Tata Power EZ Charge Pvt. Ltd.

15.36. TDK Corporation

15.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated

15.38. Tonhe Technology Co., Ltd.

15.39. Toyo Denki Seizo K.K.

15.40. Tvesas Electric Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

15.41. Vicor Corporation

15.42. VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

15.43. Wallbox Chargers S.L.

15.44. Watt & Well, Inc.

15.45. Xiamen Yewsun Technology Co., Ltd.

16. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [19]

LIST OF TABLES [275]

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