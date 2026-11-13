Sol Y Vida Recognizes National Diabetes Awareness Month, Honoring The Families And Communities Leading The Way On Early Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bilingual clinic joins the Latino Diabetes Association in encouraging Latino families to learn their risk and talk with a doctor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month, Sol y Vida Clinic, a Los Angeles-based bilingual telehealth company serving patients across all 50 states, is joining the nationwide effort to raise awareness about diabetes, encourage early detection, and promote healthier futures for individuals and families, particularly within the Latino community.

Diabetes weighs heavily on Latino communities. Nearly 12% of Hispanic adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with diabetes, one of the highest rates of any group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Being Hispanic or Latino, having overweight or obesity, being 35 or older, and having a family history of diabetes all raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to the National Institutes of Health. Millions of U.S. adults have diabetes and don't know it.

“In our families, almost everyone has seen diabetes up close: a parent, a tía, a grandparent,” said Edgar Estrada, founder of Sol y Vida.“The people who make the biggest difference often aren't doctors. They're the daughter who drives her dad to his appointments, the teacher who explains what an A1C test is, the neighbor who organizes a health fair. This month is about honoring them, and about making it easier for every family to get checked early.”

This November, Sol y Vida encourages families to take three steps:



Learn your risk. Free online risk tests, such as the American Diabetes Association's, take about a minute.

Ask your doctor about screening. A simple blood test can find prediabetes or diabetes before symptoms appear. Make it a family conversation. Share your family's health history, and support each other's healthy habits at home.



Expanding Access Through Bilingual Telehealth

Founded with a mission to make healthcare more accessible, Sol y Vida Clinic provides a bilingual digital platform focused on weight management, metabolic health, and wellness.

The company works with licensed medical professionals who conduct clinical evaluations and determine appropriate treatment options based on individual medical needs.

By offering services in English and Spanish, Sol y Vida Clinic seeks to help reduce communication barriers and make it easier for patients to navigate their healthcare journey.

Throughout the month, Sol y Vida is sharing free bilingual diabetes-awareness education on its Facebook and Instagram pages, @solyvidaus. More information is available at solyvidaclinic.com.

About Sol y Vida

Sol y Vida Clinic is a Latino-founded, Los Angeles-based bilingual telehealth company focused on weight management, metabolic health, and longevity. Serving patients across all 50 states, the

company aims to make healthcare more accessible through culturally relevant education, personalized support, and access to licensed medical professionals.

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