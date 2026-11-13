CFA Society Toronto Announces 2026/2027 Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto is pleased to announce the election of its 2026/2027 Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting held on November 12, 2026. The Board of Directors serves a critical leadership role by providing strategic direction to carry out the Society's mission and vision, delivering value to its members in a rapidly changing investment environment, and promoting high ethical standards for the enhancement of the investment profession.

CFA Society Toronto extends sincere thanks to Brian Madden for his outstanding leadership and dedication as Past Chair of the Board of Directors. Brian served as Chair of the Board from November 2023 to November 2025, during which the Society delivered exceptional value to its members.

CFA Society Toronto welcomes two new Board Members:

Sara Loriot, CFA – Director

Sara Loriot, CFA, is Vice President, Institutional Strategy & Partnerships at CI Global Asset Management, where she is responsible for institutional strategy, client experience, and strategic partnerships across the firm's institutional business. Throughout her career in asset management, she has worked across institutional distribution, consultant relations, investment management, and client strategy, providing her with a broad perspective on the investment industry and its stakeholders.

An active CFA Society Toronto volunteer since becoming a Charterholder in 2018, Sara has helped launch and scale several of the Society's initiatives, including Women in Finance, the Diverse Dividends podcast, and the Digital Content Committee, which she helped establish and now supports as Senior Advisor. Through her professional and volunteer work, she is passionate about strengthening industry engagement, fostering meaningful connections, and advancing the future of the investment profession. In 2024, she received the CFA Institute Emerging Leader Award in recognition of her contributions to the Society and the broader investment community.

Serge LeVert-Chiasson, CFA - Director

Serge LeVert-Chiasson is Managing Partner and Chief Compliance Officer of Sarona Asset Management, a global impact investment firm headquartered in Canada. He leads the firm's strategy, investments, operations, and growth.

With more than 20 years of experience in impact investing and international finance, Serge believes strongly in the power of private enterprise and investment to build prosperous, inclusive economies. Before joining Sarona in 2009, he was Vice President of MEDA Investments and held roles at Export Development Canada and Crédit Lyonnais. Serge serves on corporate boards and investment advisory committees and was the founding chair of the Canada Forum for Impact Investment and Development (CAFIID). He holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics, an International MBA from the Schulich School of Business, and is a CFA charterholder.

CFA Society Toronto Board Members continuing to serve:



Heather Cooke, CFA – Chair

Bobby Thompson, CFA – Vice Chair

Sarim Farooqi, CFA – Treasurer

Minal Upadhyaya, LLB – Secretary

Sebastian Becerra, CFA – Director

Nigel Carpenter, CNE – Director

Audrey Gan, CFA – Director

Jenifer Rush, CFA – Director

Noelle Sargeant – Director Fred Pinto, CFA – Director & CFA Society Toronto CEO

For more information about CFA Society Toronto, visit cfatoronto.ca.

About CFA Society Toronto

CFA Society Toronto is the world's largest Society of CFA® Charterholders, dedicated to supporting the professional and business development of more than 11,500 members. With a focus on education, networking, and thought leadership, CFA Society Toronto empowers finance professionals to excel in a dynamic and competitive global market. Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is a not-for-profit organization affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry. For more information, visit cfatoronto.ca.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

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