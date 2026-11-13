Sic High Temperature Oxidation Equipment Market Size And Share - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Power Electronics And AI Process Control Drive 13.49% CAGR To US$5.28 Billion By 2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "SiC High Temperature Oxidation Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The SiC high-temperature oxidation equipment market research report provides an in-depth assessment of process requirements, technology trends, applications, regional dynamics, and strategic priorities. The market is projected to reach USD 2.48 billion in 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.49% to USD 5.28 billion by 2032. These insights support strategic planning by highlighting the operational capabilities, investment priorities, and geographic factors shaping future demand.

Market Overview

SiC high-temperature oxidation equipment enables the controlled formation, modification, and evaluation of oxide layers on silicon carbide components and substrates. Demand is linked to SiC adoption across power electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, industrial systems, and energy applications that require thermal stability, chemical resistance, and high-voltage performance.

Equipment selection is influenced by several critical factors:



Temperature uniformity and process repeatability

Oxidation-atmosphere and contamination control

Throughput and compatibility with wafer or component formats

Energy efficiency and total operating cost Integration with metrology, cleaning, and downstream fabrication systems

Process Control and Application Requirements

The market is moving beyond standalone furnace capability toward integrated process control. Manufacturers increasingly require precise management of oxygen, steam, inert gases, pressure, ramp rates, dwell times, and cooling conditions because oxide thickness and interface quality directly affect device performance.

Demand is also shaped by efforts to reduce defects, improve batch-to-batch reproducibility, accommodate larger substrates, and strengthen gas handling, emissions control, and preventive maintenance. The report's analysis enables procurement and operations teams to compare equipment priorities against production, safety, and qualification requirements.

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Artificial intelligence is advancing oxidation monitoring, optimization, and maintenance by correlating temperature profiles, gas-flow conditions, chamber data, wafer history, and inspection results. Potential applications include:



Identifying process drift and abnormal heating behavior

Recommending process adjustments

Supporting predictive maintenance for heating elements, seals, valves, and gas-delivery components Improving anomaly detection through integration with statistical process control

Successful adoption depends on calibrated sensors, sufficiently labeled data, cybersecurity, explainable recommendations, and validation against physical measurements. These considerations help decision-makers prioritize practical AI investments while mitigating implementation and operational risks.

Regional and Economic Group Insights



North America: Advanced semiconductor, aerospace, defense, and power-electronics demand supports an emphasis on qualification, safety, domestic capacity, and supply-chain resilience.

Europe: Energy efficiency, environmental compliance, automotive electrification, and high-reliability manufacturing remain central priorities.

Asia-Pacific: The region leads in semiconductor manufacturing, electronics production, materials research, and equipment integration, although capabilities vary by country.

Latin America: Opportunities are associated with industrial electrification, energy infrastructure, and specialized research. Middle East and Africa: Growth is connected to industrial diversification, energy transition, research capacity, mining technology, and targeted advanced-material programs.

ASEAN markets benefit from electronics manufacturing and supply-chain diversification, while the European Union emphasizes harmonized regulation and strategic resilience. G7 economies prioritize advanced manufacturing and quality assurance; GCC members focus on localization; and NATO-linked markets place greater weight on secure supply chains and dual-use technology governance. These comparisons provide a practical foundation for market-entry and partnership strategies.

Country-Level Opportunities

China, Japan, and South Korea possess deep semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, while India is expanding its manufacturing and research capabilities. The United States remains focused on advanced semiconductor production, power electronics, defense applications, and supply security. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom contribute through automotive, aerospace, industrial technology, and regulatory expertise.

Australia and Canada offer strengths in research, advanced materials, mining technology, and clean technology. Brazil and Mexico present opportunities tied to industrial modernization, automotive systems, and regional manufacturing integration.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Define specifications around oxide uniformity, interface quality, contamination limits, throughput, and operating cost.

Connect oxidation tools with metrology and traceable calibration programs.

Validate alternative suppliers for heating, sensing, sealing, gas-delivery, and control components.

Invest in operator training, remote diagnostics, cybersecurity, and application engineering. Begin AI adoption with high-value monitoring and anomaly-detection use cases.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 2.48 billion in 2026 to USD 5.28 billion by 2032.

Integrated process control, repeatability, and contamination management are becoming key competitive differentiators.

AI-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance can improve uptime when supported by reliable data and human oversight. Regional opportunities vary according to semiconductor capacity, policy priorities, technical skills, and supply-chain resilience.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. SiC High Temperature Oxidation Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Conventional Oxidation Furnace

7.2.1. Horizontal Furnace

7.2.2. Vertical Bottom Loading Furnace

7.2.3. Vertical Top Loading Furnace

7.3. Plasma Enhanced Oxidation System

7.3.1. Pecvd Oxidation

7.3.2. Plasma Electrochemical Oxidation

7.4. Rapid Thermal Oxidation System

7.4.1. Batch Rtp

7.4.2. Single-Wafer Rtp

8. SiC High Temperature Oxidation Equipment Market, by Heating Mode

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Inductive Heating

8.3. Resistive Heating

9. SiC High Temperature Oxidation Equipment Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Light Emitting Diodes

9.3. Power Electronics

9.4. Sensors

10. SiC High Temperature Oxidation Equipment Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Fabless Manufacturer

10.3. Foundry Service Provider

10.4. Integrated Device Manufacturer

10.5. Research Institute

11. SiC High Temperature Oxidation Equipment Market, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia-Pacific

11.3. North America

11.4. Latin America

11.5. Europe

11.6. Middle East

11.7. Africa

12. SiC High Temperature Oxidation Equipment Market, by Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. ASEAN

12.3. GCC

12.4. European Union

12.5. BRICS

12.6. G7

12.7. NATO

13. SiC High Temperature Oxidation Equipment Market, by Country

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. United Kingdom

13.7. Germany

13.8. France

13.9. Russia

13.10. Italy

13.11. Spain

13.12. China

13.13. India

13.14. Japan

13.15. Australia

13.16. South Korea

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

15. Company Profiles

15.1. Aixtron SE

15.2. Amtech Systems, Inc.

15.3. Applied Materials, Inc.

15.4. ASM International N.V.

15.5. Centrotherm Clean Solutions GmbH

15.6. Covalent Materials

15.7. CVD Equipment Corporation

15.8. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

15.9. Hunan Aikewei Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd.

15.10. IIVI Incorporated

15.11. Kokusai Electric Corporation

15.12. Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd.

15.13. Lam Research Corporation

15.14. Laplace-SEMI

15.15. Mattson Technology, Inc.

15.16. Meyer Burger Technology AG

15.17. NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

15.18. Qingdao JCMEE Co., Ltd.

15.19. Shandong Leguan Technology Co., Ltd.

15.20. Tokyo Electron Limited

15.21. Toyoko Kagaku Co., Ltd.

15.22. Tystar Corporation

15.23. ULVAC, Inc.

15.24. Wuxi Sunred Electronics Co., Ltd.

16. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [19]

LIST OF TABLES [284]



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