NOC As A Service Market Surges To $6.14 Billion At A CAGR 10.5% By 2030 Report By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global NOC as a Service Market is projected to grow from USD 3.73 billion in 2025 to USD 6.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5%. Growth is driven by increasing enterprise IT complexity, the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, expanding remote operations, and rising IoT deployments. The offsite support model is expected to hold the largest market share, while incident and problem management is projected to register the highest growth rate. North America is expected to dominate the market, supported by its established MSP ecosystem, enterprise technology adoption, and demand for audit-ready network management services.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2025): USD 3.73 billion

Projected market size (2030): USD 6.14 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 10.5%

Largest Support Model Segment: Offsite

Fastest-Growing Service Type: Incident & Problem Management

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific Years considered: 2019–2030

Why This Market Matters

The growing complexity of enterprise IT infrastructure, driven by hybrid cloud adoption, remote operations, and expanding IoT networks, is increasing demand for continuous network monitoring and incident management. NOC as a Service enables organizations to outsource network operations, reducing the costs of maintaining in-house teams while ensuring round-the-clock support. These services help improve network availability, accelerate incident resolution, and strengthen operational efficiency through proactive monitoring and standardized remediation.

Market Overview

The NOC as a Service market includes outsourced network monitoring, management, incident resolution, reporting, and infrastructure optimization solutions delivered by specialized providers. Services span event monitoring and management, incident and problem management, service reporting and analysis, and capacity and change management across onsite, offsite, and hybrid support models. Rising network complexity and demand for uninterrupted digital services are driving adoption of advanced NOC solutions featuring automated alert correlation, proactive remediation, and escalation management. Increasing focus on SLAs, MTTR, patch compliance, and backup recovery validation is further strengthening demand for outcome-driven managed services.

Analyst Perspective

The NOC as a Service market is transitioning from traditional network monitoring toward outcome-driven operations, with greater emphasis on incident resolution, root-cause analysis, and measurable service improvements. The growing complexity of hybrid and multi-cloud environments is increasing demand for integrated monitoring, automated alert correlation, and standardized remediation workflows. Providers offering proactive incident management, structured escalation, and audit-ready reporting are better positioned to improve network reliability, strengthen customer relationships, and secure long-term service contracts.

Segment Analysis

Offsite support model to account for the largest market share

The offsite segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by its ability to provide round-the-clock network monitoring and management without requiring dedicated in-house teams. Centralized operations enable providers to deliver alert correlation, ticket management, pre-approved remediation, and L1 and L2 support while maintaining service standards through SLAs and performance reporting. Standardized runbooks and multi-tenant platforms further improve scalability and cost efficiency. For instance, ConnectWise offers continuous monitoring, patch management, and backup and disaster recovery (BDR) oversight, while Fujitsu operates ISO-certified multivendor NOC facilities with structured escalation procedures and compliance-focused reporting.

Incident & Problem Management to register the highest growth rate

The incident and problem management segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing enterprise focus on faster incident resolution and preventing recurring network disruptions. Unlike conventional monitoring, these services extend support through structured diagnostics, remediation, root-cause analysis, and corrective actions. Standardized runbooks and escalation workflows help organizations reduce SLA breaches caused by delayed responses and fragmented processes. Performance is increasingly measured through reduced mean time to resolution (MTTR), fewer recurring incidents per configuration item, and improved root-cause visibility. Providers such as ConnectWise and Fujitsu demonstrate this approach by integrating monitoring, remediation, patch management, and structured escalation to strengthen network reliability.

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Regional Analysis

North America is projected to account for the largest market size in the NOC as a Service market during the forecast period, driven by its established MSP ecosystem, widespread adoption of managed IT services, and demand for measurable operational performance. Organizations across BFSI, healthcare, government, telecom, and IT-enabled services are increasingly adopting outsourced network management to ensure continuous monitoring, structured incident response, and documented service performance. Strong adoption of offsite NOC services is further supporting growth by helping enterprises improve patch management, reduce ticket backlogs, and strengthen backup and disaster recovery processes. The presence of providers such as ConnectWise and Fujitsu, alongside growing emphasis on measurable MTTR improvements and compliance-ready reporting, is reinforcing the region's market leadership.

Key Industry Trends



Growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures

Shift toward proactive incident and problem management

Increasing emphasis on automation and alert correlation

Demand for measurable service outcomes and audit-ready reporting Expansion of standardized offsite and hybrid delivery models

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in NOC as a Service Market include Fujitsu (Japan), Park Place Technologies (US), Kaseya (US), Sify Technologies (India), INOC (US), iGlass Networks (US), Infrassist Technologies (India), EXTNOC (US), Mission Control NOC (Canada), Worksent (US), ConnectWise (US), CHR Managed Services (US), Structured (US), ScienceSoft (US), Microscan Communications (India), CBS (US), Quadrang Systems (India), Futurism Technologies (US), Tailwind Voice & Data (US), Emapta (Philippines), and GCX (US).

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