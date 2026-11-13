New Report Calls For Labour Representation And Social Dialogue In Canada's Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations (IUF) and UFCW Canada have released a new report: A Voice at the Table: Advancing Decent Work Through Social Dialogue in Canada's Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program.

The report presents findings from an October 2026 fact-finding visit to southwestern Ontario by Clifton Grant, IUF Regional Secretary for the Caribbean. Grant met with dozens of Caribbean seasonal agricultural workers to hear directly about their experiences in Canada's Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP), in order to better understand workers' experiences, including concerns relating to occupational health and safety, working conditions, access to benefits, and the ability to raise workplace issues without fear of adverse consequences.

Workers describe concerns related to occupational health and safety, workplace injuries, return-to-work practices, pesticide exposure, transportation, working hours, assigned duties, and access to statutory benefits. A recurring concern was workers' sense of isolation, with fears that raising complaints could affect their continued employment or future participation in the program.

The central finding of the report is that the SAWP's existing review process lacks formal, equivalent participation by workers and their representative trade unions. Governments and employer representatives have long participated in the annual SAWP review, yet workers directly affected by its decisions do not have a formal seat at the table.

The report recommends establishing meaningful, ongoing participation by UFCW Canada and representative unions from participating Caribbean countries in the annual review. Union representatives should be able to help shape the agenda, present workers' concerns, participate in discussions on program improvements, and contribute to follow-up on agreed recommendations.

“The Seasonal Agricultural Workers program is a long-standing program that brings important economic benefits to both Canada and the Caribbean countries, and it's our responsibility to protect it. We need to strengthen the program by making sure that workers are at the table: by addressing the social dialogue deficit we can ensure that SAWP continues to serve Jamaica and the working families and communities who are the foundation of the program,” says Clifton Grant, Regional Secretary for the Caribbean, IUF.“Decent work is everybody's business, and we need a true partnership where everyone - trade unions, employers and governments - is working together to protect the thousands of Caribbean workers to come to Canada and ensure that they come back to their families safely and in good health.”

“Meaningful social dialogue is essential for ensuring that the perspectives and experiences of migrant agricultural workers are included in decision-making,” says Barry Sawyer, National President, UFCW Canada.“Migrant workers are essential contributors to our food system: they should have a voice in shaping the policies and conditions that affect their working lives. Promoting social dialogue and collaboration in solving problems will help protect the ongoing viability and sustainability of Canada's food system.”

Migrant agricultural workers make a vital contribution to Canada's food system, yet many face unique barriers to accessing workplace information, health services and support. Building stronger connections between unions, community organizations and worker-support services is essential to ensuring these workers are treated fairly and can work in safe and dignified conditions.

By bringing workers' voices into the annual review process, Canada's SAWP can build on its strengths, strengthen confidence in protections, and develop practical solutions that support workers, employers, communities, and a sustainable food system.

About

The International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations (IUF) is a global federation of more than 400 affiliated trade unions representing over 10 million workers in approximately 130 countries. The IUF works to advance workers' rights, promote decent working conditions, and strengthen international labour solidarity across food, agriculture, hospitality and related sectors.

For more than 30 years, UFCW Canada has been a leading advocate for domestic and migrant agricultural workers, championing their rights, improving access to support and resources, and fighting for safer, fairer working conditions. Through direct outreach, education, advocacy and community partnerships, UFCW Canada works to ensure agricultural workers are treated with dignity and respect and have the protections they deserve. To learn more about this important work, click here.

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