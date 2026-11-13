

Optimum7 builds Shopify Plus multi-location inventory setups for distributors that ship from more than one warehouse, connecting the ERP and 3PL systems and adding warehouse selection rules beyond Shopify's default routing.

Shopify's Basic, Grow and Advanced plans allow up to 10 active locations, and Shopify Plus allows 200. Shopify's 2026 Editions added shared SKUs across locations, purchase orders that create inventory transfers and metafields on transfers.

Miami, FL, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopify's Fall '26 Edition, released Oct. 28, 2026, highlighted metafields on inventory transfers and US order taxes that Shopify Tax now calculates from the location each order ships from. Optimum7, a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency and Shopify Plus Partner, published guidance on Shopify multi-location inventory for distributors deciding on Shopify Plus, ERP integration and custom warehouse allocation.

“The first thing I ask a distributor is what happens when a buyer orders a pallet and the stock is spread across three warehouses,” said Duran Inci, CEO of ecommerce.com and Optimum7. “The product page should show what's available to sell, using ERP data updated within seconds and excluding safety stock and units committed to other orders.”

What Did Shopify Change for Multi-Location Inventory in 2026?

The Spring '26 Edition let a merchant stock one variant at several locations without duplicating inventory items and made purchase orders create inventory transfers automatically. The ship-from tax rule in Shopify Tax, which Shopify's changelog dates to Aug. 24, keeps the rate accurate when more than one warehouse fulfills orders. These tools arrived as Shopify's B2B gross merchandise volume grew 74% in the third quarter, according to its Nov. 3 earnings call.

When Does a Distributor Need Shopify Plus for Multiple Locations?

Shopify's Basic, Grow and Advanced plans allow 10 active locations each and Shopify Plus allows 200, so a distributor that runs Shopify multi-location inventory across 11 of its own warehouses or branch stockrooms needs Plus. A distributor with 12 facilities, three of them stocked through a third-party logistics app, stays within the 10-location limit because Shopify does not count apps that hold and fulfill inventory for the store.

Beyond the location count, Optimum7's guide to when a store outgrows its Shopify pla explains upgrade considerations such as API limits, staff accounts and B2B catalog requirements.

When Does a Distributor Need Custom Warehouse Routing?

Distributors need custom warehouse allocation when a customer contract, a product restriction or freight cost decides which warehouse ships an order. Shopify's default routing minimizes split fulfillments, stays within the destination market when possible and ships from the closest location. Custom rules can send a contract customer's orders to a set facility, keep restricted products at eligible warehouses and choose a farther warehouse when the closer one costs more in freight. Product metafields store each item's eligible warehouses, freight class and handling rules, the customer record stores the buyer's warehouse preference, and a custom app reads both at checkout to apply the rules.

For selection by priority, country, category or product type, Optimum7 builds warehouse selection functionalit that picks the warehouses without asking the buyer. With it, a product listed at 30 units, 15 in each of two warehouses, can ship from both on one order.

How Do Shopify, ERP and 3PL Systems Keep Inventory in Sync?

A distributor's stock can sit in an ERP or warehouse management system, a 3PL and the Shopify store at the same time, so the sync starts with defining which system owns each inventory record and what moves between them. In an event-based setup, the ERP sends each inventory change in near real time through API callbacks or a message queue, and Shopify's Admin API sets the new quantity at the right location, so neither system waits for a batch upload. Shopify's webhooks report store-side events back to the integration, and logs, checkpoints and validation steps confirm that the ERP and Shopify show the same numbers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Can Shopify route orders by warehouse capacity without custom development?

Answer: Yes, for rules based on location data. Beyond its default strategy, Shopify lets merchants create routing rules based on location metafields, such as warehouse capacity or fulfillment speed. Rules tied to a customer contract or freight cost need a custom app.

Question: Does a distributor have to replace an older ERP to sync warehouses with Shopify Plus?

Answer: No. When an ERP is older or sits behind an on-premises firewall, a lightweight proxy service can sit between Shopify and the ERP, according to Optimum7's guidance. The proxy translates Shopify's API calls into a format the ERP reads and queues updates, so the storefront keeps working while the ERP replies.

Question: Do 3PL warehouses count toward Shopify's location limit?

Answer: No. Fulfillment apps that hold and ship the store's inventory, such as third-party logistics, dropshipping and custom fulfillment services, appear as locations in Shopify but do not count toward the limit. Deactivated locations do not count either.

Question: How long does a Shopify Plus build with ERP integration take for a distributor?

Answer: A Shopify Plus build with real-time ERP integration typically runs 12 to 20 weeks in Optimum7's experience. The ERP's integration capabilities, the catalog's complexity and the warehouse processes already in place set the schedule.

Sources: Shopify third-quarter 2026 results and earnings call, Nov. 3, 2026. Shopify Editions Spring '26 and Fall '26 (released Oct. 28, 2026); Shopify Changelog entries for inventory transfer metafields (June 30, 2026) and US tax by fulfillment location (Aug. 24, 2026). Location limits, fulfillment app rules, default routing strategy and location metafield rules from the Shopify Help Center, checked Nov. 9, 2026; Shopify Admin GraphQL API documentation for inventory quantities. Allocation and sync guidance, warehouse selection functionality and build timelines from Optimum7's published materials.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations and more than 3,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other ecommerce platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO, Optimum7...