Sports-Backed Team Miami Takes Pole For E1 Season Finale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sports.com Predict Team Miami will start the final round of the 2026 UIM E1 World Championship from the front of the field in its home city

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FL-Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG) ("SEGG Media" or the "Company") today announced that Sports.com Predict Team Miami powered by MAGNUS has qualified on pole for Saturday's race at the Bombay Sapphire E1 Miami GP. Saturday's race is the final round of the 2026 UIM E1 World Championship. The team carries the Sports.com name through a title sponsorship held by SEGG Media's Sports.com Predict.

Team Miami is co-owned by Marc Anthony and will start the season finale from the front of the field on its home waters. Pilots Timmy Hansen, a former FIA World Rallycross Champion, and Rianna O'Meara-Hunt will race for a home win on Saturday.

The Miami GP is E1's first double-header. Round 6 runs today, and Round 7 closes the season Saturday, November 14.

For Sports.com, the sponsorship is about being where fans already are. Since June, the Sports.com name has appeared on Team Miami's boats, branding and fan engagement across the championship. The series draws sports and entertainment audiences, with team owners including Tom Brady, Will Smith, LeBron James, Rafael Nadal and Steve Aoki.

"Sports.com is a sports brand, and we want it in front of fans at live events, not just on a screen," said Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media. "Team Miami gave us that. Starting the last race of the season from pole, at home, is exactly the kind of visibility we were after. Timmy, Rianna and the whole team earned it, and we'll be watching on Saturday."

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. These include statements about upcoming race results, sponsorship visibility and fan engagement, and the Company's strategy and plans for Sports.com. Words such as "will," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the outcome of sporting events and other factors outside the Company's control and the Company's ability to realize value from its sponsorship, marketing and brand initiatives; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC, available at

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement, all of which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

CONTACT: For additional information SEGG Media... 737-587-3391 SEGG Investors... 737-787-3891