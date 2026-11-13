Taxzerone Urges Nonprofits To File Extended Form 990 Returns Before The November 16 Deadline

Tax Exempt Forms - TaxZerone

TaxZerone helps nonprofits e-file extended 2025 Form 990 returns with guided filing, built-in error checks, secure data protection, and expert support.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the extended federal Form 990 filing deadline set to expire at 11:59 PM local time on Monday, November 16, 2026 (just 3 days away), TaxZerone is urging nonprofits, tax-exempt organizations, foundations, and charitable entities across the United States to take immediate action. Organizations that requested an extension are now in the final days to e-file their 2025 Form 990 series returns with the IRS.Calendar-year organizations with a December 31, 2025, tax year-end were originally required to file their returns by May 15, 2026. Organizations that properly filed Form 8868 by the original due date received an automatic six-month extension, moving their filing deadline to November 15, 2026. Since November 15 falls on a Sunday, the deadline shifts to November 16, 2026.TaxZerone encourages executive directors, finance teams, accountants, and tax professionals to finalize their returns as soon as possible to avoid last-minute filing delays and potential submission issues.File Form 990 Before the November 16 DeadlineNonprofits that received an automatic six-month extension have limited time remaining to submit their 2025 returns. Organizations that have not yet started preparing their returns should begin immediately to avoid a last-minute rush.TaxZerone offers a guided filing process that helps organizations prepare and submit their returns electronically. Built-in validation checks help identify common errors before transmission, while electronic filing status updates keep filers informed about their submission and IRS acceptance status.An Extension Gives You More Time to File, Not More Time to PayAn extension provides additional time to file a return but does not extend the deadline for paying any taxes owed. Organizations with outstanding tax liabilities should pay by the original due date to avoid applicable interest and penalties.Organizations that fail to file their required returns by the November 16 extended deadline may face several consequences, including:✔️ Daily late-filing penalties. The IRS can assess penalties for each day a required return is late, up to a statutory maximum. Larger organizations face higher daily penalties.✔️ Risk to tax-exempt status. An organization that fails to file for three consecutive years automatically loses its exempt status.✔️ Reduced public trust. Form 990 is a public document. Donors, grantmakers, watchdog groups and state regulators routinely review it, and a late or missing filing can raise questions about an organization's governance.✔️ Funding and compliance issues. Many grantors and state charity regulators require proof of current filings.“Many organizations rely on the extension and then find themselves running short on time, especially smaller nonprofits with volunteer boards and limited administrative resources,” said Alexia Zepeda at TaxZerone.“Our goal is to simplify the final filing process and provide the support organizations need to submit their returns on time, allowing them to stay focused on their missions.”Who Needs to File by November 16The reminder applies to any tax-exempt organization that filed Form 8868 for the 2025 tax year, including:✔️ Form 990: Organizations with gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more✔️ Form 990-EZ: Smaller organizations that meet the IRS eligibility thresholds✔️ Form 990-PF: Private foundationsOrganizations that file Form 990-N (e-Postcard) do not need an extension and are not affected by this deadline.Why Employers Choose TaxZeroneOrganizations and the employers behind them choose TaxZerone because it takes the stress out of compliance:✔️ Speed: An intuitive, step-by-step interface reduces time spent on paperwork.✔️ Accuracy: Built-in validation helps prevent rejections and costly amendments.✔️ IRS-authorized e-filing: Returns are transmitted electronically for faster confirmation.✔️ Convenience: Filers can work entirely online, with no software to install.✔️ Transparency: Pricing is clear up front, with no surprises at checkout.File Smarter with Advanced Form 990 FeaturesTaxZerone provides a powerful range of features designed to simplify nonprofit tax filing, minimize manual work, and improve filing accuracy for organizations of every size.✔️ EIN Lookup / IRS Data Import (IRS2File): Quickly import organization details using an EIN, helping ensure accurate and IRS-synced data entry.✔️ Click2File (Prior-Year Data Carryover): Save time by automatically carrying forward data from previously filed returns.✔️ PDF Upload (Full-Service Filing): Upload completed PDF returns and let TaxZerone handle the filing process.✔️ Built-in IRS Error & Audit Checks: Identify and correct errors before submission to help reduce IRS rejections.✔️ Multi-Year Filing Support (2023–2025): Prepare, file, and manage returns for multiple tax years within a single platform.✔️ Free Retransmission for Rejected Returns: Refile rejected returns at no additional charge.✔️ Amendment Support: Easily amend previously filed Form 990 returns whenever corrections are required.SOC 2 Compliant Security Protects Sensitive Organizational DataForm 990 returns contain sensitive financial and governance information, including details about an organization's officers, directors, key employees, and financial activities.TaxZerone prioritizes data protection through security controls designed to safeguard organizational information. Its security practices include encryption of data in transit and at rest, access controls, and continuous monitoring.TaxZerone's SOC 2 Type II security practices reflect its commitment to maintaining appropriate controls for protecting customer information.Transparent & Affordable PricingTaxZerone offers straightforward pricing for Form 990 series filings, helping nonprofit organizations understand their filing costs before submitting their returns.With a pay-as-you-file model and no subscription, organizations can choose the filing services that meet their requirements.Extended Customer Support Through the November 16 DeadlineTo help nonprofit organizations meet the filing deadline, TaxZerone has extended its customer support availability until 11:59 PM local time on November 16, 2026.Organizations can access bilingual support in English and Spanish through:⭐ Live Chat: Available through the TaxZerone website.⭐ Email Support:...⭐ Phone Support: 408-444-7120“We understand that meeting filing deadlines can be challenging for nonprofit administrators. Our team is available to help organizations with their filing questions and submission needs. We are committed to providing timely assistance when it matters most,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson.Your All-in-One Solution for Year-Round Tax FilingBeyond the Form 990 series, TaxZerone supports a broad range of federal and state tax filing and reporting services, helping nonprofit organizations and businesses manage various compliance requirements through one platform.☑️ Nonprofit filings: Form 990 series, Form 5227, Form 1120-POL, California Form 199, and California Form 109☑️ Employment Tax Forms: Form 941, Form 941-SP, Schedule R, and related 94X forms☑️ Business Tax Forms: Forms 1120-S, 1065, California Form 100S, California Form 565, and California Form 568☑️ Extension Requests: Forms 8868, 7004, 4868, 8809, and 15397☑️ Information Returns: 1099s, 1098s, W-2 forms, ACA forms (1095 & 1094), 5498 series, and more☑️ Excise Tax Filings: Form 2290 (Heavy Vehicle Use Tax) and Form 8849☑️ Essential Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, and BOI reportsAbout TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an online tax filing platform that helps individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations prepare and e-file their returns accurately, securely and affordably. With a focus on simplicity, strong data security and responsive customer support, TaxZerone aims to make tax compliance less stressful for the organizations it serves.

Alexia Zepeda

TaxZerone LLC

+1 408-444-7120

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TaxZerone Urges Nonprofits to File Extended Form 990 Returns Before the November 16 Deadline News Provided By TaxZerone LLC November 13, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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