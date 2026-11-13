Antica Cantina Leonardi Promotes The Wines Of Lazio In The United States Through The OCM Project 2025/2026

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Eight promotional events in Seattle and New York City showcase the excellence of Italian winemaking.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 2026, Antica Cantina Leonardi continued to strengthen its international presence through a series of promotional activities in the United States, carried out in collaboration with its local partners as part of the OCM Wine Promotion Project 2025/2026, co-financed by the European Union.

The programme included a total of eight wine dinners, lunches and tasting events, organised during different stages of the OCM campaign, particularly in July, August and October 2026. The activities took place in two important American markets: Seattle and New York City, engaging wine professionals, trade operators, importers, distributors and private customers.

These events provided valuable opportunities to introduce and promote the distinctive character of the winery's production, highlighting the quality, authenticity and heritage of its wines, with particular attention to EST! EST!! EST!!! di Montefiascone DOC and its selection of Lazio IGP wines.

Antica Cantina Leonardi: A Heritage of Winemaking in the Heart of Lazio

Located in the Montefiascone area, close to the beautiful shores of Lake Bolsena, Antica Cantina Leonardi represents an important part of the winemaking tradition of northern Lazio.

The territory, characterised by its natural beauty, historical heritage and favourable wine-growing conditions, offers a distinctive environment for producing wines that express the identity and character of the region.

Among the historic wineries of the area, Antica Cantina Leonardi stands out for its long-standing winemaking tradition and its commitment to preserving and enhancing local wine heritage while developing its presence in international markets.

The winery's proximity to Lake Bolsena, one of central Italy's most attractive tourist destinations, further connects its identity with a territory where wine, culture, gastronomy and tourism come together.

EST! EST!! EST!!! di Montefiascone DOC: A Wine with a Fascinating History

The undisputed symbol of the winery's territory is EST! EST!! EST!!! di Montefiascone DOC, a wine whose unusual name has become famous far beyond the borders of Italy.

Its origins are linked to a fascinating medieval legend dating back to the 12th century. According to tradition, a German bishop named Johannes Defuk was travelling to Rome to attend the coronation of Emperor Henry V. A wine enthusiast, he instructed his servant, Martino, to precede him and identify the best wines available along the route.

Whenever Martino found an excellent wine, he was supposed to write the Latin word "EST" (meaning "it is") on the door of the establishment. If the wine was particularly outstanding, he was instructed to write "EST" three times.

When Martino arrived in Montefiascone, he was so impressed by the local wine that he wrote "EST! EST!! EST!!!" on the door of the inn.

The expression became legendary and has remained associated with Montefiascone and its wine ever since, representing a unique combination of history, tradition and local identity.

Today, EST! EST!! EST!!! di Montefiascone DOC is one of the most recognisable ambassadors of the Lazio wine region, bringing the story and traditions of its territory to international audiences.

Building Bridges Between Italian Wine and the American Market

Through the eight promotional events organised in Seattle and New York City, Antica Cantina Leonardi sought to strengthen relationships with American wine professionals and consumers, increase awareness of the wines of Lazio and create new opportunities for commercial development.

The tastings and food-and-wine experiences allowed participants to discover not only the characteristics and quality of the wines, but also the history, culture and landscape behind each bottle.

The promotional campaign represents an important step in the winery's internationalisation strategy and confirms the value of direct engagement with local partners, trade operators and consumers in strategic overseas markets.

With the support of the European Union, Antica Cantina Leonardi continues to bring the authenticity and excellence of Italian wine culture to the world, sharing the story of its territory and the timeless appeal of EST! EST!! EST!!! di Montefiascone DOC.

Patrizia Marin

Marcopoloexperience FZ LLC

+ +971 56 800 3394

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Antica Cantina Leonardi Promotes the Wines of Lazio in the United States Through the OCM Project 2025/2026 News Provided By Marcopoloexperience FZ LLC November 13, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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