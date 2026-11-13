Ocean Plastic Surgery Explains When Facelifts May Be More Appropriate Than Fillers

Dr. Raman Mehrzad explains how volume loss, jowling and tissue descent guide the choice between facelift surgery and dermal fillers.

- Dr. Raman MehrzadLOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Raman Mehrzad examines why facial volume loss, jowling and tissue descent require different treatment strategies as patients compare surgical and nonsurgical facial rejuvenation.Can dermal fillers replace a facelift? According to Ocean Plastic Surgery Center in Los Alamitos, the answer depends on what is causing the visible signs of facial aging.While dermal fillers can restore volume and improve selected facial contours, facelift surgery addresses a different anatomical problem: the descent of facial tissues and associated skin laxity. Understanding this distinction is important for patients considering treatments for jowls, deep facial folds, sagging cheeks or loss of jawline definition.Plastic surgeon Dr. Raman Mehrzad says the decision between fillers and facelift surgery should begin with identifying the underlying cause of facial aging rather than selecting a treatment based solely on convenience or recovery time."One of the most important distinctions in facial rejuvenation is the difference between volume loss and tissue descent," said Dr. Mehrzad. "A face can lose volume, develop sagging tissues, or experience both changes simultaneously. Adding volume to tissue that has descended does not necessarily restore its original position."What Is the Difference Between a Facelift and Dermal Fillers?Facelift surgery, medically known as rhytidectomy, addresses facial tissue descent and excess skin, particularly in the lower face, jowls and jawline. Depending on the technique, surgery may reposition deeper structures, including the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS), while removing or redistributing excess skin.Dermal fillers are injectable treatments used to restore or enhance volume, improve selected facial contours and soften certain wrinkles. Common treatment areas include the cheeks, lips and facial folds, depending on the product and its approved uses.The American Society of Plastic Surgeons explains that minimally invasive treatments may complement facelift surgery but cannot reproduce the same structural correction.Can Fillers Replace a Facelift for Jowls?Jowls develop through a combination of facial tissue descent, changes in skin elasticity and age-related alterations in facial support.Although strategically placed fillers may improve selected contours or temporarily reduce the appearance of mild jowling, they cannot remove excess skin or surgically reposition descended facial tissues.According to Dr. Mehrzad, this distinction becomes especially important when patients consider repeated filler treatments to address progressive lower-face sagging."Adding more volume is not always the answer to facial aging," he explained. "When the primary problem is tissue descent, additional filler may create fullness without adequately correcting the underlying sagging. The objective should be to identify whether the face needs volume restoration, structural repositioning, or a combination of both."For patients with substantial jowling, lower-face laxity or loss of jawline definition, facelift surgery may be considered. Patients with limited volume loss and relatively preserved tissue support may instead be candidates for nonsurgical treatment.Does a Facelift Correct Every Sign of Facial Aging?Facelift surgery does not address every component of facial aging.Changes in facial volume, skin texture, pigmentation, eyelid position and dynamic wrinkles may require separate evaluation. Some patients may benefit from facial fat grafting, appropriately selected injectable treatments, eyelid surgery or skin resurfacing in addition to, or instead of, a facelift.Facial rejuvenation planning therefore involves evaluating multiple anatomical layers rather than treating wrinkles, hollowing and sagging as interchangeable concerns."A successful facial rejuvenation strategy should respect the relationship between facial volume, tissue position and skin quality," Dr. Mehrzad said. "Lifting tissue does not automatically restore lost volume, and restoring volume does not automatically correct tissue descent. The treatment plan should reflect those differences."What About Patients Who Have Already Had Facial Fillers?Previous filler treatments do not automatically prevent a patient from undergoing facelift surgery.However, the type of filler, treatment location, amount injected, timing and any previous complications are relevant considerations during surgical evaluation. Residual filler may influence the assessment of facial volume and contour, and additional evaluation may be appropriate in selected cases.According to Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, patients considering facelift surgery should provide an accurate history of previous injectable treatments and other facial procedures when available.When Should Patients Consider a Facelift Instead of More Fillers?Age alone does not determine whether facelift surgery is appropriate. More relevant factors include the degree of tissue descent, skin laxity, facial volume distribution, overall health, prior procedures and individual treatment goals.Both surgical and nonsurgical procedures carry risks. Facelift complications can include bleeding, infection, scarring, healing problems and facial nerve injury. Dermal fillers can cause swelling, nodules, infection and, rarely, serious vascular complications, including tissue necrosis or vision loss.Dr. Mehrzad emphasizes that the most useful question is not whether fillers or facelifts are universally better, but which treatment addresses the anatomical changes responsible for the patient's concerns."The decision should not begin with choosing between a syringe and surgery," he said. "It should begin with understanding what has changed in the face and which treatment can realistically address that change."About Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterOcean Plastic Surgery Center is a plastic surgery practice located in Los Alamitos, California, serving patients throughout Orange County, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Irvine and surrounding Southern California communities. Led by Dr. Raman Mehrzad, the practice provides cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face, breasts and body, including facelift surgery, neck lift surgery and facial rejuvenation, with an emphasis on anatomical evaluation, evidence-based treatment planning and patient education.Media ContactOcean Plastic Surgery Center10921 Cherry St., Suite 200Los Alamitos, CA 90720Phone: (562) 594-5996Email:...Website:

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Ocean Plastic Surgery Explains When Facelifts May Be More Appropriate Than Fillers News Provided By Ocean plastic surgery center November 13, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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