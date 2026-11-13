Badami Holding Group Wins Two Awards And A High Commendation At Automechanika Dubai 2026

Dail-A-Battery Team Receiving "Mobile Services Provider of the Year" Award

A-MAP Group Team Receiving "Distributor of the Year" Award

Staff Celebrating the Wins at the A-MAP Group Booth at Automechanika Dubai

A-MAP and Dial-A-Battery win their categories & Auto Studio is Highly Commended, as the group exhibits at the show and its leaders speak on conference stages.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Companies of Badami Holding Group received three recognitions at the Automechanika Dubai Awards 2026, two of them category wins. A-MAP UAE was named Distributor of the Year and Dial-A-Battery was named Mobile Services Provider of the Year. Auto Studio by A-MAP Auto Care was Highly Commended in the Workshop of the Year (Passenger Cars) category.

“A-MAP started 25 years ago as a parts supplier, and this week the industry recognized us for a second year in a row as a distributor, a mobile service provider and a workshop operator,” said Asad Badami, Group Managing Director, Badami Holding Group.“That range is the result of a decision we made years ago to stay close to the customer at every step, from the warehouse to the roadside. The credit belongs to our teams, and to the partners and customers who have stayed with us. Exhibiting here gave us the chance to thank many of them in person.”

The awards were one part of the group's presence at this year's show. A-MAP Group, which marks its 25th anniversary in 2026, exhibited from November 10 to 12, and five leaders from across the group spoke in the conference program.

“From a marketing point of view, this was our most complete Automechanika Dubai so far,” said Mohammad Hijazi, Group Head of Marketing, Badami Holding Group.“Visitors could meet our team at the stand, hear our leaders on stage and see three of our companies recognized at the awards, all within three days. Each of those gave people a different reason to stop and talk to us, and together they showed the full range of what the group does. That takes months of planning with Messe Frankfurt, a partner we have worked with for more than a decade. It also gives our team a clear goal to work toward all year, from the brands we present to the stories we tell about them. Our customers have watched A-MAP grow over those years from a single stand into a group with a place in the conference program and at the awards. Each year the show gives us a wider platform, and each year we try to bring more to it.”

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The Distributor of the Year title went to A-MAP UAE, a Badami Holding company, for the second consecutive year.

“Winning the Distributor of the Year 2026 recognition at Automechanika for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone and a proud moment for the entire A-MAP team,” said KT Rao, General Manager, Product & Business Development, A-MAP Auto Parts, UAE.“We believe true distribution excellence goes far beyond the products we sell. It is about ensuring the right products are available at the right time, delivering reliable supply and standing firmly behind our customers with the support they deserve.”

The remaining two recognitions belong to A-MAP Autocare, the service arm of the group. Its mobile battery service, Dial-A-Battery, won Mobile Services Provider of the Year, and its Auto Studio workshops were Highly Commended in the passenger car workshop category.

“Dial-A-Battery exists for one moment: a driver is stuck and needs a battery fitted where the car stopped,” said Hazem Ghazaleh, General Manager, A-MAP Autocare.“Winning Mobile Services Provider of the Year tells our technicians that the speed and care they bring to that moment have been noticed. Auto Studio being Highly Commended in the passenger car workshop category matters just as much to me, because it reflects the work our workshop team does every day.”

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A-MAP Group exhibited in the North Hall for the three days of the show, presenting its distribution portfolio of batteries, lubricants and auto parts. Brands at the stand included Solite, Duracell, Dagenite, Sebang, Optima, Delkor, Level, ASIMCO, NGK, RBI, Genuine Parts, OSRAM and ADNOC Voyager. The team held meetings with distributors, retailers, fleet operators and suppliers from the UAE, the wider Gulf and export markets on current supply, new product lines and distribution in new markets.

“We are proud that Automechanika Dubai 2026 was among A-MAP Group's most successful exhibitions, especially with its debut at the iconic Expo City Dubai,” said Wael Sharrouf, Division Manager, International Business, Batteries.“The exhibition offered an excellent platform to showcase our automotive batteries, lubricants, and spare parts, strengthen existing partnerships, and explore new business opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.”

Five speakers from Badami Holding Group, A-MAP Group and ASIMCO Global took part in conference sessions on November 11 and 12, covering service-led business models, battery demand for electric vehicles, counterfeit parts and logistics.

On November 11, on the Aftermarket Central Stage, Dr Shahine Awasthy, Business Unit Manager, A-MAP Group, spoke on the panel“Battery Demand Trends: Preparing the Aftermarket for the Next Generation of Electric Vehicles.” Mohammad Hijazi, Group Head of Marketing, Badami Holding Group, moderated the panel“Transitioning from Product Sales to Service-Led Revenue Models.”

The same stage hosted Mitesh Mathur, Regional Brand Manager, ASIMCO Global, who presented“Addressing Counterfeit Products and Ensuring Market Integrity,” and Asad Badami, Group Managing Director, Badami Holding Group, who was interviewed in the Interview Spotlight“From Parts Supplier to Aftermarket Ecosystem Partner.”

On November 12, Yasir Khan, Supply Chain Manager, A-MAP Group, joined the fireside chat“Staying on Track in a Rapidly Evolving Logistics World” on the Fleet FWD Stage.

In the weeks following the show, Badami Holding Group will follow up with the distributors, suppliers and prospective partners its teams met, aiming to turn those discussions into new supply agreements and new markets.

For the year ahead, the group plans to grow its service businesses alongside distribution, prepare its battery range for the growth of electric and hybrid vehicles, and continue its work against counterfeit parts in the region. It plans to return to Automechanika Dubai in 2027.

Mohammad Hijazi

Badami Holding

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Badami Holding Group Wins Two Awards and a High Commendation at Automechanika Dubai 2026 News Provided By Badami Holding Group November 13, 2026, 14:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry



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