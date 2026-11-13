VE3 Achieves Five ISO Certifications Through One Integrated Management System With Intertek

- Manish GargLONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VE3, a global technology consultancy specialising in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and digital transformation, has achieved certification to five internationally recognised ISO management system standards, implemented through one Integrated Management System (IMS).Independent certification by Intertek, a leading global Certification Body and Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, strengthens client assurance across quality, information security, environmental management, business continuity and IT service management.Following independent certification audits conducted by Intertek, a UKAS-accredited certification body, VE3 has achieved certification to:- ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management Systems- ISO/IEC 27001:2022 - Information Security Management Systems- ISO 14001:2015 - Environmental Management Systems- ISO 22301:2019 - Business Continuity Management Systems- ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 - IT Service Management SystemsFive standards. One Integrated Management System.The achievement is significant not only because VE3 has attained five certifications, but because the requirements of all five standards have been brought together within one Integrated Management System.Rather than establishing separate management systems for quality, information security, environmental management, business continuity and IT service management, VE3 has integrated these disciplines into a common organisational framework.The Integrated Management System brings together governance, risk management, policies, operational controls, performance measurement, internal audit, management review and continual improvement across the organisation.This approach reflects the way complex technology programmes are delivered in practice. Information security, service management, resilience, quality and governance are increasingly interconnected, and VE3's Integrated Management System is designed to manage them as part of one operating model rather than as separate compliance exercises.Together, the five certifications provide independent assurance across areas central to major technology engagements: how VE3 governs and delivers its work, protects information, manages environmental responsibilities, maintains operational resilience and operates IT services.The achievement is particularly relevant to enterprise and public sector organisations operating in highly governed and regulated environments, where information security, service continuity, quality management and supplier assurance form an important part of procurement and ongoing vendor governance.VE3 delivers technology programmes across government, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, energy, retail and other enterprise environments.For VE3, the achievement represents an important milestone in the continued development of its governance, operational maturity, and global delivery capabilities.“Our clients trust us with business-critical and mission-critical technology programmes. Achieving five internationally recognised ISO certifications through one Integrated Management System provides independent evidence that quality, security, resilience, service management and governance are embedded into the way VE3 operates - not treated as separate compliance exercises.This is an important milestone for VE3, but it is not a finish line. We'll keep strengthening our management systems and raising our delivery standards as we build technology programmes the world can trust.”- Manish Garg, Managing Director, VE3

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VE3 Achieves Five ISO Certifications Through One Integrated Management System with Intertek News Provided By VE3 November 13, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management



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