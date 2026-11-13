New Book The Edge Shows Teens How Small Daily Habits Can Build Extraordinary Lives

How Small Habits Create Extraordinary Lives

Educator and SAT tutor Michael K. Bender gives teens, parents, and teachers 40 short chapters on discipline, confidence, phone habits, character, and the future

- Michael K BenderCAIRO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Michael K. Bender today announced the publication of The Edge: How Small Habits Create Extraordinary Lives - A Teen's Guide to Discipline, Confidence, Success, and Building the Future You Want. The book, now available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon, shows young people how ordinary daily choices add up to an extraordinary future, and gives them simple steps they can begin the same day.Today's teenagers face more distractions than any generation before them. Phones and apps compete for their attention from the moment they wake up, and many young people feel pressure to have their futures figured out long before they are ready. The Edge offers a calmer and more hopeful message: success is rarely the result of talent, luck, or one big decision. It is built through small habits repeated consistently over time."Young people are told constantly that they need to be motivated," said Bender. "But motivation comes and goes. What lasts are habits. I wrote The Edge to show teenagers that they don't need to be perfect or have every answer. They only need to begin, one small step at a time. The choices they make this year are already building the person they will be at thirty."Inside The EdgeThe book opens with a simple question that every reader can recognize: why can two students who share the same classroom, talents, and opportunities end up living completely different lives twenty years later? Over 40 short chapters organized in eight parts, Bender answers that question and turns it into a practical plan. Topics include:- Why discipline matters more than motivation, and how to keep going when excitement fades- How to escape the "phone trap" and take back hours every week- Beating procrastination with the "two-minute start"- Building real confidence through action- What brain science reveals about the teenage years and why habits built now can last a lifetime- Choosing friends wisely, handling peer pressure, and building a reputation to be proud of- Learning from failure, developing resilience, and growing a "not yet" mindset- Money habits, careers beyond the four-year college path, including the skilled trades, and leadership- A complete 30-Day Transformation for building one life-changing habit, step by stepEvery chapter follows the same reader-friendly format: a teen story that shows the idea in action, a "Brain Science Corner" explaining what is happening in the developing brain, reflection questions with space to write, and an "Edge Challenge" with one practical action to take right away. The book closes with a 30-Day Habit Tracker, a Goal Planner, and a guided Letter to Your Future Self.A Resource for Families and EducatorsThe Edge is written for readers ages 13 to 18. Its short chapters and built-in discussion questions also make it well suited to parents and grandparents looking for a meaningful gift, as well as teachers, school counselors, coaches, youth leaders, homeschool families, and book clubs. Bender, who tutors students in reading, writing, and test preparation, designed each chapter to be read in one sitting and discussed in a single session."Every chapter ends with something to do, not just something to think about," Bender said. "Reading about habits won't change anyone's life. Practicing them will.About the AuthorMichael K. Bender is a former corporate CEO, international marketing executive, and U.S. Foreign Commercial Officer whose embassy postings included Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. He later served as Senior Advisor to the Chairman of a diverse Kuwaiti multinational group, and his work took him to more than 40 countries. After his business career, he taught English literary skills to young people in after-school enrichment programs and taught English to employees of international organizations in Washington, D.C. Today, he writes full-time while tutoring a select number of advanced students, including preparing them for the SAT and ACT exams. He lives in Cairo, New York. Learn more at .Book DetailsTitle: The Edge: How Small Habits Create Extraordinary LivesSubtitle: A Teen's Guide to Discipline, Confidence, Success, and Building the Future You WantAuthor: Michael K. BenderGenre: Teen and young adult nonfiction/positivityFormats: Paperback (6 x 9 inches

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New Book "The Edge" Shows Teens How Small Daily Habits Can Build Extraordinary Lives News Provided By Michael K Bender November 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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