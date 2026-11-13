Pressure & Flow Coffee Co. Launches Specialty Coffee For High Performers

Pressure & Flow logo, specialty coffee and espresso company for high performers

Full Mil espresso roast from Pressure & Flow, the specialty coffee company founded by a Naval Aviator

Pressure & Flow's Send Coffee Forward program ships specialty coffee to deployed military units

Founded by a Naval Aviator, Pressure & Flow offers roasted-to-order specialty coffee, espresso and coffee subscriptions for high performers.

- JB, Founder, Pressure & Flow Coffee Co.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pressure & Flow, a specialty coffee company founded by a Naval Aviator who flies the F-35C, has announced its launch with a lineup of roasted-to-order coffee, precision espresso and flexible coffee subscriptions built for high performers. The company sells online through pressureandflow and roasts every bag after the order is placed, so nothing in its lineup sits on a warehouse shelf.

The brand traces its roots to the flight deck. Its founder, JB, came to value a precisely made espresso as part of the pre-mission routine in Naval Aviation, where small details carry high stakes. Pressure & Flow was built on the idea that people who operate at a high level, in any field, deserve a morning ritual that matches the pressure they carry. The company's name nods to espresso itself, which is extracted at roughly 9 bar of pressure within a narrow brew-temperature window.

The core collection, called The Fleet, is organized around purpose rather than novelty. The Ready Room is a smooth Colombian medium roast designed for drip machines and French presses. Full Mil is a darker medium espresso blend made for 9-bar extraction, with notes of milk chocolate, hazelnut and almond that hold up in milk drinks. The Apex, the company's flagship, is a medium roast with dark cherry and cocoa notes. A three-bag bundle, First Sortie, rounds out the launch lineup.

For regular drinkers, Pressure & Flow offers coffee subscriptions that ship every one, two, four or six weeks. Subscribers can build their own standing order or choose Founder's Select, in which the founder picks the roast, and every shipment carries subscriber pricing.

The launch arrives as more coffee drinkers look past commodity coffee toward specialty-grade beans. Specialty coffee is a formal grade: trained tasters score green coffee on a 100-point scale, and only coffee scoring 80 points or higher, with almost no defects, earns the label. Lower-grade beans are typically bought in bulk and roasted dark to mask flaws. Freshness matters as well, because roasted coffee is at its best in the weeks after roasting and loses much of its aroma during long transit and shelf time. Roasting to order is how Pressure & Flow addresses both.

"The highest performers in any field deserve a ritual worthy of the pressure they carry," said JB, founder of Pressure & Flow. "Every bag we send is roasted to order, because the details are the whole point."

Beyond the coffee, the company has built programs connected to its military roots. Through Send Coffee Forward, customers can buy a bag that ships by USPS to a deployed unit at an APO, FPO or DPO address, and units can submit themselves to be added to the list. A portion of every bag sold supports the Wingman Foundation, which provides immediate support to the families of Navy and Marine Corps aviation personnel following mishaps and loss of life. The foundation serves pilots, aircrew, maintainers and deck crew, and works to ensure fallen air warriors are remembered and their families are cared for long after a loss. Pressure & Flow also runs The Ready Room, a free community tier, along with The Logbook, a collection of brewing guides, and a short quiz that helps new customers find the right roast.

With its launch, Pressure & Flow joins a growing field of veteran and military-connected coffee brands, with a focus on precision, purpose and freshly roasted specialty coffee for people who do not leave the morning to chance.

About Pressure & Flow

Pressure & Flow is a specialty coffee company founded by a Naval Aviator who flies the F-35C. The company roasts every bag to order and offers espresso, single-origin and everyday roasts, along with flexible coffee subscriptions for people who operate at a high level. A portion of every bag supports the Wingman Foundation.

Fletcher Schulz

Scale Selling Corporation

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pressure & Flow Coffee Co. Launches Specialty Coffee for High Performers News Provided By Scale Selling Corporation November 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Military Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.