The Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market Is Projected To Grow To $3.5 Billion By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 9%

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Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market

The Business Research Company's Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive steering torque sensor market has been gaining significant attention as the automotive industry continues to evolve, especially with the increasing integration of advanced steering technologies. This market is expected to witness robust growth driven by technological advancements and rising demand for enhanced vehicle control and safety features.

Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market Size and Expansion Outlook

The market for automotive steering torque sensors has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.48 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This historical growth has been propelled by the rising adoption of electric power steering systems, a growing need for better steering control, increased vehicle production across passenger and commercial segments, heightened emphasis on vehicle handling and stability, and the expanding use of electronic steering control systems.

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Future Growth Expectations for the Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market

Looking ahead, the automotive steering torque sensor market is set to maintain solid momentum, reaching an estimated $3.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0%. This anticipated growth is supported by the rising demand for precise steering torque measurement, the growing use of sensor-based steering systems in electric vehicles, preference for compact and lightweight torque sensors, increased adoption of non-contact steering torque sensing technologies, and the rising need for advanced steering control systems. Key trends expected to shape the market include enhanced accuracy in torque measurement, miniaturization of sensors, widespread preference for non-contact systems, integration of torque sensors with electric power steering, and demand for reliable real-time steering torque detection.

Role and Importance of Automotive Steering Torque Sensors

Automotive steering torque sensors play a crucial role by measuring the rotational force applied to the steering system and delivering real-time feedback to the electronic steering controller. These sensors help optimize steering responsiveness, improve handling precision, and enable smooth interaction between the driver and steering mechanism. Additionally, they contribute significantly to vehicle safety, stability, and overall driving performance in modern automobiles.

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Increasing Vehicle Ownership as a Key Growth Factor for the Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market

One of the main factors fueling growth in the automotive steering torque sensor market is the rising vehicle ownership worldwide. Vehicle ownership encompasses the possession and use of motor vehicles such as passenger cars, multipurpose vehicles, pickup trucks, and vans by individuals or organizations for transportation. An increase in disposable incomes has empowered more consumers to afford personal vehicles, which in turn leads to greater demand for automotive steering torque sensors. This is because a larger vehicle fleet requires more electronic power steering systems that utilize torque sensors to deliver accurate steering input, better handling, and enhanced safety.

An example highlighting this trend is provided by the UK's Department for Transport (DfT), which reported in April 2026 that vehicle registrations in the UK reached 2,617,000 for the first time, marking a slight increase of under 1% compared to 2024. At the same time, the total number of licensed vehicles stood at 42.3 million. These figures illustrate how the growth in vehicle ownership supports the expanding automotive steering torque sensor market.

Geographical Insights in the Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automotive steering torque sensor market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a thorough perspective on global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market is projected to grow to $3.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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