Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Investment

XTPL raises PLN 26 million through Series Z share issue, with Taiwania CEE Fund joining the Company's shareholder base

13.11.2026 / 14:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release, Wrocław, Poland – November 13, 2026 XTPL raises PLN 26 million through Series Z share issue, with Taiwania CEE Fund joining the Company's shareholder base XTPL (WSE:XTP), a global provider of breakthrough microprinting solutions for the advanced electronics market, has successfully completed the subscription process for its Series Z shares. Investors subscribed for and paid for all 400,000 Series Z ordinary bearer shares offered, i.e. the maximum number provided for in the Issue Resolution. The issue price was PLN 65.00 per share, equal to the issue price of the Series Y shares issued in March this year, and the total gross value of the issue amounted to PLN 26.0 million. An important element of the transaction was the participation of the Central and Eastern Europe Investment Fund, a Taiwanese fund managed by Taiwania Capital (“Taiwania CEE Fund”). Taiwania CEE Fund subscribed for 198,462 Series Z shares, representing 5.9% of the Company's shares following the issue. The investment is the result of a relationship built over nearly two years and a successful due diligence process, and also provides significant validation of the potential of the technologies developed by the Company. Taiwania CEE Fund's presence opens up new opportunities for cooperation with local industrial and institutional entities, strengthening XTPL's position in the strategic semiconductor market. “We have successfully completed the subscription process for the Series Z shares, in which investors subscribed for and paid for all 400,000 shares offered, enabling XTPL to raise PLN 26.0 million gross. We are particularly pleased with the participation of Taiwania CEE Fund. The investor's entry into the shareholder base of a Polish listed company for the first time is in line with XTPL's consistently pursued international growth strategy. From the outset, we have been building the Company with the global market in mind. That is why we want our shareholders to include partners who not only recognize the potential of our technology but also have a good understanding of the industries in which we commercialize it and can support us in reaching new customers. Taiwan is one of the world's leading semiconductor industry hubs, and developing our business in this market requires not only the right technological solutions but also local relationships and trust, which Taiwania Capital provides,” says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A. “XTPL is building strong exposure in Taiwan, from its joint demonstration center to its growing relationships with Taiwanese industrial partners. As AI drives demand for ever more advanced chips and packaging, manufacturers need new ways to achieve precision and yield at scale, and that is exactly where XTPL's technology fits. We look forward to working closely with XTPL team, introducing them to partners across Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem and supporting XTPL's next stage of growth in Asia,” says Richard Wang, Managing Partner of Taiwania CEE Fund. The Series Z share issue comprised 400,000 new ordinary bearer shares, issued with the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders entirely disapplied. All the shares were subscribed for and paid for by investors at an issue price of PLN 65.00 per share, generating total gross proceeds of PLN 26.0 million. An important element of the transaction was the subscription for and payment for 198,462 Series Z shares by Taiwania CEE Fund. The remaining 201,538 shares were subscribed for and paid for by other qualified investors, each holding at least 0.5% of the total number of the Company's shares as at the end of the day on which the record date was set for the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 19, 2026. Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A. acted as the offering agent and sole bookrunner. “Taiwania Capital's portfolio also includes other companies operating in the semiconductor sector, which could become potential technology partners or customers for XTPL. We believe that having an investor with strong roots in this ecosystem on board will enable us to reach additional industrial partners more effectively, while creating new opportunities for cooperation between the Polish and Taiwanese advanced technology sectors. We are at a stage where increasing importance is being placed on preparing XTPL to fulfill further industrial orders, both in new geographical markets and in additional application areas, including yield management processes (improving manufacturing yields) for the semiconductor and advanced packaging sectors. Taiwania Capital is a venture capital firm investing globally with roots in the Taiwan semiconductor sector, bringing to our organization its knowledge of the ecosystem, relationships and local credibility,” Filip Granek adds. The gross proceeds of PLN 26.0 million raised from the Series Z share issue will support the implementation of XTPL's 2026–2028 Strategy, in particular the further commercialization of its Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) technology and the development of its new ODRA systems business line. Strengthening the Company's presence in strategic foreign markets, including Asia, also remains a key priority. In Taiwan, XTPL is developing its cooperation with Manz Asia, including through a joint demonstration center at the Semiconductor Innovation R&D Center in Taoyuan. The participation of Taiwania CEE Fund complements the Company's existing business activities and partnerships, creating additional opportunities for further expansion in the semiconductor market. “The gross proceeds of PLN 26.0 million from the Series Z share issue, combined with the PLN 19.5 million gross raised in the March offering this year and the PLN 10.1 million grant obtained from the National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR), provide funding security for our further development plans, including those relating to the Taiwanese market. Economic and technological cooperation between Poland and Taiwan is becoming increasingly important, particularly in the semiconductor and advanced electronics sectors. XTPL has been actively contributing to this process, having developed relationships with Taiwanese industrial partners for several years. Securing an investor from this market represents another important step for us in building these relationships. We believe this will provide significant support for the increasingly broad global commercialization of XTPL's solutions,” says Jacek Olszański, CFO of XTPL S.A. Taiwanese investment in XTPL is part of the rapidly growing technological and economic cooperation between Poland and Taiwan, particularly in the semiconductor sector. The growing interest of Taiwanese entities in the Polish market is reflected, among other things, in plans to establish a technology park by the Taiwanese organization TEEMA in Miękinia, near Wrocław, with Foxconn, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers, also expected to be involved in the project. The participation of the Taiwanese investor opens up additional opportunities for XTPL to develop business relationships, including with entities in Taiwania Capital's portfolio that could become potential technology partners or customers of the Company. Taiwania Capital is a venture capital firm founded in August 2017 by Taiwan's National Development Fund of the Executive Yuan in partnership with private enterprises. Currently, Taiwania Capital manages eight funds and focuses on investing in early- to growth-stage companies across Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe. Its mission is to connect Taiwan's strong technology and biotech ecosystems with global innovation, while providing portfolio companies with strategic resources to support their growth and market expansion. XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing groundbreaking precision printing solutions for the global microelectronics market. The company develops and commercializes products relying on its proprietary, innovative Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. UPD enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive structures with resolutions ranging from over 50μm down to 1μm (micrometer). XTPL's solution combines high-resolution printing of structures with conductive materials featuring a high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. The combination of these properties makes the technology uniquely positioned on a global scale, with applications in the rapidly growing printed electronics sector, particularly in the areas of semiconductors, displays, advanced PCBs, as well as biosensors and complex integrated circuits.

XTPL's goal is to broaden the adoption of its proprietary UPD technology for targeted application fields through industrial-scale implementations. On January 3, 2025, XTPL launched the first-ever industrial implementation of its UPD technology in the field of FPD defect repair, for one of the world's largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. The Company conducts direct sales of its developed products, leverages an international distributor network, and may also license its technology or enter into strategic partnerships. Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE:XTP), and since 2020 on OpenMarket in Frankfurt (FWB:5C8). To find out more, go to

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