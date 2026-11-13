Odisha CM Highlights Kudumi Heritage, Reaffirms Commitment To Community's Development

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday lauded the Kudumi community's ancient traditions, hard work and love for nature, and assured it of the state government's firm commitment to its economic, social and cultural development.

CM Majhi made the remarks while addressing a mega cultural programme of the Kudumi community, 'National Bandana Parab-2026', organised in Mayurbhanj district on Friday. On the auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister extended his warm greetings and congratulations to all members of the Kudumi community.

He reaffirmed the government's firm commitment to the social, economic, educational and cultural development of the Kudumi community as part of the State's inclusive development model.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said,“Bandana is not merely a festival but a living poem of the deep bond between nature, the soil, cattle wealth and human relationships. This symbol of nature worship, reverence for agrarian culture and devotion to the soil is the very soul of our culture.”

He further said the Kudumi community are son of the soil, and their dedication and hard work in making the land fertile and productive offered valuable lessons for society.

“The unique way in which this community worships nature as a mother and lives in harmony with trees and plants, hills, rivers and streams, and the animal kingdom offers a guiding example for the entire human society,” Majhi noted.

Praising the bond between the Santhal and Kudumi communities in the Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj regions, the Chief Minister said brotherhood has always occupied a place of prominence in tribal culture.

Recalling his childhood days growing up alongside Kudumi families in his village, he shared fond memories of visiting Dhenguan, a traditional community procession or ritual associated with the Bandana festival and enjoying traditional pithas (rice cakes).

He also acknowledged the significant role played by members of the Kudumi community as his associates in the political sphere.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Kudumi community's history and social contributions, noting that it is spread across Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

He said Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar emerged as the principal settlements of the community after the formation of the separate Odisha province, while Baripada came to be known as the unofficial capital of Odisha's Kudumi community.

Describing the Kudumis as self-respecting, loyal and patriotic, he said the community believes in overcoming challenges through hard work and has made its mark in agriculture, trade and other professions.

He also referred to the community's long-standing demands for ST status and inclusion of Kudumali in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule.