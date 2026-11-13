Who Is Sharad Kapoor's Wife Koel Basu? Connection To Former West Bengal CM Jyoti Basu Revealed

Actor Sharad Kapoor, widely recognized for his roles in films such as Josh, has drawn renewed attention following reported physical health difficulties in November 2026. Public interest has also resurfaced regarding his personal life and marriage to Koel Basu, the granddaughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 after a two-year courtship. Her grandfather, Jyoti Basu, was a veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and served as one of West Bengal's longest-serving Chief Ministers.

From Kolkata Meeting to Marriage: The Love Story

Mid-2006 marked the beginning of their relationship when Kapoor, allegedly met Koel Basu at The Oberoi in Kolkata, where she was employed at the time. Their initial meeting led to a romantic relationship, and both families subsequently got involved in planning their future together.

Before the union was formalised, Kapoor personally met former West Bengal CM Jyoti Basu to seek his blessings. After receiving the family's approval, the couple officially got engaged in December 2006. Two years after their engagement, Kapoor and Koel Basu married in 2008.

Bollywood Journey and Shift to Villain Roles

In 1993, Kapoor moved to Mumbai without any family background in cinema. He made his film debut in 1994 and gained his first major career breakthrough in the 1995 television show Swabhimaan.

Although he initially tried to establish himself as a romantic hero lead in films like Dastak (1996), box office results led him to transition into antagonist and supporting characters. This pivot to villain roles brought him significant acclaim, particularly for his portrayal of Prakash Sharma in the 2000 film Josh. Kapoor built upon that recognition with subsequent roles in major films such as LOC Kargil, Lakshya, and Jai Ho.

Current Health Challenges and Pet Relocation in 2026

In November 2026, Kapoor experienced severe physical health problems that severely impacted his daily routine. Facing deteriorating health and lacking a full-time caretaker, the actor made the difficult decision to temporarily hand over his four pet dogs to YODA Mumbai, an animal welfare centre in the city.

An emotional video surfaced online showing a tearful Kapoor parting with his pets at the YODA Mumbai facility. Representatives from the animal welfare organisation explained that the decision was driven by his severe physical health condition, the absence of full-time assistance, and the added responsibility of caring for a newborn baby at home.

Following the circulation of the video, social media users and animal rights activists issued appeals to the film industry to assist Kapoor with his medical care so he can recover and eventually resume work. With the four pet dogs receiving shelter care, family representatives and volunteers remain focused on securing full-time support and facilitating his medical recovery.

Legal Controversy

Prior to these physical health problems and personal challenges in 2026, legal issues had drawn attention to the actor. In November 2024, Khar Police in Mumbai registered an FIR against Kapoor following molestation allegations. Kapoor publicly denied all the allegations raised against him during that period.