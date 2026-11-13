Uzbekistan's Navoiuran, Mckinsey Discuss Expanding Mining Localization

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's state-owned uranium producer Navoiuran held discussions with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company on developing a strategy to expand local production and industrial cooperation in the mining sector in Tashkent on Friday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the meeting brought together representatives of Uzbekistan's Scientific and Practical Center for the Development of Localization and Industrial Cooperation in the Mining Industry, a team of McKinsey experts, and Navoiuran's management and specialists.

The discussions focused on developing a strategy to increase localization and strengthen industrial cooperation in the sector, in line with a government resolution. The participants also reviewed key areas to be addressed in the strategy.

The parties examined Navoiuran's production and technological processes, procurement and import structure, ongoing investment projects, and opportunities to expand domestic production of goods and services currently sourced from abroad.

They also discussed potential areas for strengthening industrial partnerships and developing new cooperation links to support localization across the mining industry.

McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm headquartered in New York, providing strategic and operational advice to governments, businesses and institutions across a wide range of industries. Its work includes corporate strategy, operational efficiency, digital transformation, supply chain management and industrial development. The firm advises clients on improving productivity, optimizing procurement and strengthening competitiveness, areas directly relevant to Uzbekistan's efforts to expand localization and industrial cooperation in the mining sector.