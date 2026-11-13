Kazmunaygas, Austria's OMV Discuss Expanding Oil And Gas Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and Austrian energy group OMV have discussed potential areas for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, according to KMG.

The discussions took place in Astana during a meeting between KMG Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khassenov and an Austrian business delegation led by Severin Gruber, Secretary General of Austria's Federal Ministry of Economy, Energy and Tourism.

The delegation included representatives of OMV AG, an energy group operating in oil and natural gas exploration and production, gas sales, oil refining, and the production of fuels and petrochemical products.

The parties identified several promising areas for cooperation between KMG and OMV, including the modernization of oil refineries, expansion of production of higher value-added petrochemical products, energy efficiency, industrial safety, the introduction of new technologies and digitalization.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

OMV AG is a major international energy and chemicals company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. It operates refineries in Austria, Germany and Romania. Its exploration and production activities are concentrated in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in selected countries in North Africa and the Middle East. OMV's chemicals division supplies its products to more than 120 countries worldwide.