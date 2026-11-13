The Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 V2G And EV Growth Drive 17.92% CAGR Towards USD 3.12 Billion By 2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market research report provides a strategic assessment of the technologies, applications, regional conditions, and commercial factors shaping this rapidly developing sector. Valued at a projected USD 1.14 billion in 2026, the market is forecast to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.92%.

Market Overview

Bidirectional charging power modules enable electricity to flow between vehicle batteries and external systems. They support controlled charging, vehicle-to-home operations, vehicle-to-grid services, and distributed-energy applications. Market growth is being driven by the increasing convergence of electric mobility, renewable generation, stationary storage, and grid-flexibility requirements.

Key product considerations include conversion efficiency, power quality, thermal management, safety, interoperability, cybersecurity, and compliance with regional charging and grid standards. These insights support strategic planning by clarifying the capabilities most likely to influence product adoption and commercial success.

Grid Integration and Module Design

The transition from one-way charging to coordinated, software-enabled energy exchange is reshaping module architecture. Important development priorities include:



Modular, scalable power-conversion systems

High-voltage isolation and effective thermal management

Real-time controls and power-factor management

Compatibility with charging protocols and utility interconnection rules Secure diagnostics, monitoring, and software updates

Demand is also being influenced by fleet electrification, residential backup power, workplace charging, and distribution-grid constraints. Successful deployments require coordination among automakers, utilities, charging providers, regulators, and end users.

Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Control

Artificial intelligence can improve load forecasting, battery-state estimation, anomaly detection, charging schedules, and coordination with renewable generation. Machine-learning tools may also identify electrical or thermal degradation before failures occur and balance mobility requirements, backup readiness, grid signals, and battery health.

Reliable implementation depends on high-quality operating data, transparent control logic, secure updates, and protection against incorrect dispatch. AI is therefore best positioned as a complement to validated power-electronics controls, safety systems, and human oversight.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Grid resilience, home backup, managed charging, and utility integration are leading priorities.

Latin America: Opportunities center on reliability, distributed generation, and practical deployment economics.

Europe: Growth is closely tied to renewable integration, building-energy management, interoperability, and harmonized standards.

Middle East and Africa: Solar-intensive infrastructure, resilient distributed energy, and fleet applications are creating distinct opportunities. Asia-Pacific: Strong electric-vehicle adoption and extensive power-electronics capabilities support growth, although grid and regulatory conditions vary.

Coverage of regional and country-level conditions enables decision-makers to compare market-entry opportunities while accounting for infrastructure readiness, policy development, and technical requirements.

Economic Groupings and Country-Level Readiness

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO markets differ in manufacturing capacity, energy policy, cybersecurity priorities, grid resilience, and standards alignment. Country analysis covers Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

This perspective helps organizations identify partnership opportunities, localization needs, and regulatory risks across diverse operating environments.

Strategic Deployment Priorities



Validate vehicle, charger, battery, and grid interfaces.

Meet electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility, cybersecurity, and grid-interconnection requirements.

Build thermal, fault-management, and remote diagnostic capabilities into product architecture.

Launch programs around defined use cases such as residential backup, fleet energy management, or utility flexibility.

Measure efficiency, availability, battery impact, user experience, and grid performance. Develop partnerships with utilities, charging operators, vehicle integrators, and regulators.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is projected to grow from USD 1.14 billion in 2026 to USD 3.12 billion by 2032.

Interoperability, safety, efficiency, cybersecurity, and grid compliance are central to adoption.

AI can enhance reliability and flexibility when paired with validated controls and safeguards.

Commercial readiness varies significantly by region, infrastructure, regulation, and use case. Focused deployment strategies and cross-industry partnerships can reduce integration risk and accelerate market development.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market, by Power Capacity

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 3.3 To 6.6 kW

7.3. 6.6 To 22 kW

7.4. Above 22 kW

7.5. Up To 3.3 kW

8. Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. V2B

8.3. V2G

8.4. V2H

8.5. V2L

9. Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commercial Vehicle

9.3. Passenger Car

9.4. Two-Wheelers

10. Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market, by End-User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aftermarket

10.3. OEM

11. Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Commercial

11.2.1. Fleet

11.2.2. Public

11.3. Industrial

11.3.1. Microgrid

11.3.2. Off-Grid

11.4. Residential

11.4.1. Single-Phase

11.4.2. Three-Phase

12. Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Bidirectional Charging Power Module Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. ABB Ltd.

16.2. Bionever

16.3. ChargePoint Inc.

16.4. Chroma ATE Inc.

16.5. Delta Electronics Inc.

16.6. Eaton Corporation plc

16.7. Enel X

16.8. ENGIE Group

16.9. Fermata Energy

16.10. Fronius International GmbH

16.11. General Motors Company

16.12. Hitachi Energy Ltd.

16.13. IoTecha Corporation

16.14. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

16.15. Nissan Motor Corporation

16.16. NUVVE Corporation

16.17. Schneider Electric SE

16.18. Siemens AG

16.19. Tesla Inc.

16.20. Vitesco Technologies

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [321]

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