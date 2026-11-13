Surgepays Launches Nilwireless Mobile Service That Sends A Portion Of Monthly Plan Price To College Sports Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fans choose any NCAA or NAIA school, and 20% of their plan price goes to its athletic department or NIL collective

Athletic programs can launch their own branded wireless service on GrowthLine and receive 25% of each plan price

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the“Company”), a fintech company that launches and runs wireless brands, today announced the launch of NILwireless, a wireless service that sends 20% of every monthly plan price to the college sports program the customer chooses. The school's share is included in the plan price at no additional cost to the customer. NILwireless runs on America's most reliable network and is built on GrowthLine, the Company's partner operating platform.

NILwireless reaches fans and schools through two channels. Any fan can become an athletic Booster by signing up directly for NILwireless and picking their favorite NCAA or NAIA school. Every month, NILwireless sends 20% of the plan price to that school's athletic department or NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) collective.

Plans range from $10 to $50 a month with unlimited talk and text, 5G data and roaming in the US, Canada and Mexico. Customers keep their phone and number, and a referral program gives both the customer and a referred friend 50% off a bill.

In the second channel, NILwireless is built to roll out school branded wireless services for athletic departments, NIL collectives, alumni associations and booster clubs through the Company's GrowthLine platform. Each program that launches its own branded service receives 25% of every monthly plan price, compared with posted rates of up to 7% with other school wireless programs.

College athletics now run on capital that schools must raise every year. Under the House v. NCAA settlement, schools can pay athletes directly up to $20.5 million in 2025-26, rising to $21.58 million in 2026-27 according to the College Sports Commission. A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found that 94% of NCAA Division I athletic programs spent more than they brought in during 2023-24, and a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee report found that only 14 of 53 publicly reported Power 4 athletic departments covered their expenses in 2024-25.

“College sports fans are found in every corner of the country and are fiercely loyal to their schools. Every program is competing for talent, and fans want to help their team win,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of SurgePays and a former Division I offensive lineman.“NILwireless lets thousands of fans become boosters with a monthly bill they already pay, and it gives every school a way to launch its own wireless brand and build dependable monthly funding and a direct connection with their most loyal fans and alumni.”

NILwireless is available now at with additional Booster engagement features planned to launch in the near future. NILwireless is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by any school, conference, the NCAA or the NAIA. For more information, please visit .

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a fintech company that launches and runs wireless brands. Through its GrowthLine platform, SurgePays provides partners with carrier access, technology, payments, customer care, compliance and daily operations from platforms it developed and an operations center and NOC it runs. The Company also owns LinkUp Mobile, its own prepaid wireless brand, and operates SurgePays POS, which handles retail sales and payments for wireless companies at neighborhood stores. SurgePays brings affordable wireless service and prepaid financial products to consumers through partners and neighborhood stores. For more information, please visit

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the launch, adoption and performance of NILwireless, the rollout of school branded wireless services, amounts expected to be paid to schools and programs, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation, the Company's ability to attract and retain subscribers, the willingness of schools and programs to launch branded services, the Company's dependence on carrier and payment relationships, regulatory developments affecting wireless services and college athletics, competitive dynamics in prepaid wireless, and the additional risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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SurgePays, Inc.

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