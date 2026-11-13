EPSO-G Group Announces Financial Results For The First Nine Months Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) announces interim financial and operating results for January–September of 2026. Key financial indicators for the first nine months of 2026:

Key financial indicators January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Change, % Revenue, EUR million 460.7 372.8 23.6 EBITDA, EUR million 87.4 -10.1 n/a Net profit, EUR million 54.2 -35.2 n/a Investments in energy infrastructure, EUR million 158.3 126.0 25.6 Investments in defence industry companies, EUR million 33.6 36.5 -7.9 ROE (last 12 months), % 29.5 -4.5 n/a Net debt, EUR million 63.8 79.2 -15.4 Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 68.1 59.9 13.7 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 37.7 24.8 52.3 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 12.7 11.1 n/a Adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months), EUR million 84.9 75.1 13.0 Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) 0.8 1.1 n/a

* Profitability indicators are recalculated due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council. When calculating adjusted indicators, the adjustment of revenue for previous periods, which has already been approved by the NERC decision when setting regulated prices for transmission services for the reporting period, is taken into account and the deviation between the (regulated) profitability approved by the NERC and the actual profitability for the reporting period is assessed, which will be evaluated by the NERC when setting transmission prices for future periods. Other atypical gains or losses are also eliminated when calculating the adjusted indicators.

EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and six directly controlled subsidiaries: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and the Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania exercises the rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G.

Enclosed: Integrated Interim Report for the first nine months of 2026 (management, consolidated and company financial statements) and press release.

Further information

Gediminas Petrauskas, Communications Partner at EPSO-G

Tel. +370 610 63306, email...

Attachments



2026-11-13_EPSO-G_9_months_results EN_EPSO_G_2026_Q3_Report